Since Cody high jumper Robby Porter’s mission to win a state title has been accomplished, now the track and field standout plans to reach even greater heights at the next level.
Porter recently signed his letter of intent to jump for Biola University, an NCAA Division II school in the greater Los Angeles area.
“I reached out to them while doing a lot of the recruiting stuff, and they ended up reaching out to me,” Porter said. “It’s a good school academically and they were all just super nice and good people.”
Members of Biola University track have earned multiple all-conference and NCCAA All-American honors in the PacWest Conference.
“It’s awesome to see him continue his track career, especially since he didn’t start until he was a sophomore,” coach Bret Engdahl said. “But he’s just continued to get better.”
The future Biola Eagle showed plenty of potential early on in his athletic career.
He was already dunking on the basketball court at the end of his freshman year, made state in the high jump his sophomore year, and finished second overall last year with a leap of 6 feet, 6 inches.
“I was in shock getting 6’6” for the first time,” Porter said. “I didn’t think I could do that.”
He did it again this year and spent much of the season tied for best jump with defending state champion Kaiden Lee of Natrona County for tops in the state.
At state his goal was to break the school record of 6’8”. And while he didn’t reach 6’10”, Engdahl said the potential is there.
“He just needs to be lined up in the right spot and I think he can do 6-10,” he said.
That’s not bad for someone who didn’t even start competing in track until his sophomore year.
Porter easily won the Wyoming Track and Field Classic last earlier this month, while still nursing a hip injury that has been bothering him all season. The meet features the top high school athletes in the state.
He also had to regroup after coming off a difficult end to the hoops season.
“I ended up spraining my ankle really bad in a basketball game and really had to push through some pain at state,” Porter said. “But I’ve been going to physical therapy on my hip and hopefully it’s good before state.”
For those who know him, it may not come as a huge surprise Porter will be competing at the next level. He comes from a long line of siblings who have already competed in college athletics, including a sister who is a star on the Azuza Pacific basketball team.
“She is already in L.A. and plays for Biola’s rival school,” Porter said. “We are super close, and she loves everything about that area. It’s going to be great having her there with me.”
During the 4A West Regional he finished second with a jump of 6’4”.
At the state meet in Casper he was trailing until he cleared 6’8” on his second attempt. With the state title accomplished he’s ready to move on.
“I’m a little nervous and excited about the move to L.A.,” Porter said. “I had some options closer to home, but Biola made me a better offer and it’s an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.”
