Senior Filly swimmer Tara Joyce is qualified for state in every event after the Terry Bartlett Invite in Cody on Friday, as she helped lead the Fillies to second place behind Powell.
Fillies swim to 2nd at home invitational
- By JONNY CLINTON jonny@codyenterprise.com
