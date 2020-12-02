After their finish as the best team in 3A, nine members of the Cody football team were named All-State.
It’s the most Cody players to make an All-State team in football since the 2014 state champion squad.
“It’s awesome, it’s a great honor to have that many,” coach Matt McFadden said. “I always feel like you could have a few more, but I think the main thing with those nine kids is they got those individual awards because of the guys on the left and right of them.”
The All-State honorees also made a point to credit their individual success to their teammates.
“I could not have done my job without the guys in front of and beside me doing their job, which opened up gaps and allowed me to make plays,” linebacker Nic Talich said.
Talich was one of the team’s senior leaders, named 3A West defensive player of the year in addition to his second consecutive All-State honor. Talich was the 3A football defensive scoring leader with 23.1 points per game and 128 total tackles on the season. In a road win against Jackson on Oct. 23, Talich helped the Broncs with a season-high 16 tackles.
“He’s one of the best defensive players I’ve coached,” McFadden said. “When I think about football, I think about kids like Nic Talich.”
He was able to do all this even with a broken hand during the season. Now Talich is considering a handful of college scholarship offers.
“I think he’s going to make a heck of a college player somewhere,” McFadden said.
Fellow senior and two-time All-State tight end Keaton Stone was a force on both sides of the ball.
Stone averaged 12.8 yards per reception with three touchdowns, while also finishing tied for second in the state with 99 tackles. Possibly his biggest contribution was one that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet – his physical blocking ability.
“He really worked his butt off during the COVID quarantine to get where he’s at,” McFadden said.
Taking snaps for the Broncs this year was senior Caleb Pryor, who earned his first All-State honor. At quarterback for the Broncs, he only threw two interceptions and garnered the second-best QB efficiency rating in 3A football. At the end of the regular season and through the playoffs, Pryor threw no interceptions and notched four of his five best passing yard games for the year in the last four weeks of the season.
“A strong run game opened up the passing game, and I had excellent protection from my offensive line and the receivers made great plays,” Pryor said.
Running back Cody Phillips was one of the Broncs top offensive players to earn All-State. Phillips led the team with seven touchdowns and 687 total yards, but one of the best performances came in the state championship win against Jackson, where he garnered two TDs and 100 total yards.
“He’s great at catching the ball, great at running with the ball, terrific on defense,” McFadden said. “He made a lot of our offense go, he was one of the guys you had to stop around the edge.”
Reese Ward made an easy transition to the offensive line at guard this year, earning All-State in his first year at the position. Ward and his teammates on the O-line were the unsung heroes behind the Broncs resounding success running the ball this year.
“There are so many players that deserve it more than me, but it truly is an honor to be granted this award by all the other coaches,” Ward said.
Joining Ward with an All-State was the only returner to the offensive line, junior Jonathan Williams. Williams had a strong year at center after playing guard in his first varsity season. He also overcame a serious injury encountered in the weight room when he dropped a bar on his head.
“We weren’t sure if he was going to get to play, it really was a little miracle,” McFadden said.
This will be the third All-State award for the Williams family as recently graduated now assistant coach Jeff Williams had two in his career.
Daniel Gorman was given an All-State honor for his performance on the defensive line, playing at tackle. Gorman had 40 tackles and four tackles for a loss, leading a D-line that boasted the state’s best rush defense, and happened to be one of the fastest and strongest members of the entire team.
“He’s like a razor blade, he just kind of cuts through the offense,” McFadden said. “Huge motor, he just goes and goes and goes.”
In the Week 8 win against Jackson, Gorman helped rush a critical early-game fumble that set the tone for the rest of the night.
The Broncs had two sophomores who earned All-State honors as well.
“I think these guys proved they not only can play, but can play at a really high level,” McFadden said.
Luke Talich did a little of everything for the Broncs, earning All-State at defensive back, while earning 335 total yards and four touchdowns on the offensive end. He even took a few snaps at QB, completing two passes.
“He’s just a phenomenal athlete,” McFadden said. “I’m excited to have him back for a few years.”
One of Talich’s biggest plays came when he got an interception in the championship that halted critical Jackson momentum.
Matt Nelson made All-State at defensive back, intercepting one pass and hauling in 17 tackles. Nelson made his interception in the 3A semifinal win against Powell, killing a Panther drive deep in the Cody red zone.
“He was a very good corner(back), just very sticky,” McFadden said. “We’d lock him up on the (other) team’s best receiver and he’d shut down a lot of All-Staters.”
Nelson credited some of his success this year to training with Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps this past summer.
McFadden and his coaching staff were also honored with 3A West coach of the year designation.
“I think we have the best staff in the state,” he said. “Just a great group of men that do it for the right reasons – they want to build young men.”
“I literally miss practice, I really miss going out and practicing with these guys,” McFadden added . “It was really such a fun year. I think the COVID and not knowing (if it would be shut down) made us appreciate it a little more.”
