It figured that a showdown was inevitable between Park County and Jackson for the Girls 19 Under Hockey state championship match last month in Cheyenne.
Both were the top teams in the division, and they have met in the title game a number of times before.
Park County finished the regular season 20-0, Jackson 15-4, with all four losses coming thanks to the Ice Cats.
But after having that success against Jackson, Park County fell in the championship game 3-1 to finish second after what had been an undefeated season and strong run to the championship.
The Ice Cats beat Miles City, Mont., 6-5 in overtime to start out the state tournament, and rolled over Gillette 7-1 to make the title game against Jackson.
Cody had beaten Miles City early in the season, but the Ice Cats were forced to do everything they could against the team from Montana in the opener to advance.
“They were getting ready for us,” coach Angie Johnson said. “We played the hardest teams at the beginning of the season and they were one of them. Miles City was really wanting to throttle us.”
Miles City tied things up 5-5 late in the third period, but Kamden Harris found Kennedi Johnson for the game-winning goal three minutes into the overtime period to pit the Ice Cats against Gillette for a chance to advance to the title game.
Kennedi Johnson got Cody on the board early against Gillette in game two on an assist from Anna Brenner to take a 1-0 lead.
Harris punched in three consecutive goals in the third period to earn the hat trick and help the Ice Cats advance to the title game against Jackson.
“The first couple of periods against Jackson were back-and-forth,” coach Johnson said. “In the third period we just made a couple of mistakes we couldn’t recover from.”
After a scoreless first period, Harris tied things up at 1-1 on an assist from Hudson Selk at the 10:41 mark of the first period.
Neither team found the back of the net in the second period, but August Otto of Jackson scored a pair of goals in the third as Cody finished second for the third year in a row.
“Jackson is a true high school team, which is one way you can look at it,” coach Johnson said. “We have a few high school players and the rest are middle school or at the beginning of middle school. We still have to teach these youngsters how to play hockey, and they were just amazing.”
Cody finished the state tournament with the most All-State honorees.
Harris, Kennedi Johnson, Evie McGonagle and Brenner each made the All-State team.
“All these girls work so hard, practice so hard and it is really something to watch them play,” coach Johnson said. “It’s quite an accomplishment for these Park County kids to do what they have done.”
