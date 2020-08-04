If the Cody Legion baseball team had to have an off game during the state tournament, it picked the right one to do it in.
With their spot in the championship clinched Monday night in a drama-filled game against Douglas, the Cubs lacked energy against Torrington on Tuesday in Powell, and in a move to save its top pitching for the final, the coaches sent the team's youngest hurlers to the mound during the 11-2 loss.
The only thing the game determined for Cody is that the championship is now a winner take all. Casper will play Torrington at 11 a.m. Wednesday to decide who will face the Cubs in the title game at 1:30 p.m.
After a scoreless first, Torrington got on the board in the second, scoring four runs on three singles, a walk and passed ball. The Cubs loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but didn't score.
The Tigers added a run in the third on a single, two walks and fielder's choice. Again the Cubs loaded the bases in their half on a single by Jared Grenz and two walks. Jack Schroeder was hit by a pitch to score a run.
Torrington loaded the bases in the fifth and scored a run on an error. The Cubs got their final run in the bottom of the inning on a double by Tyler Grenz and single by Logan McLeod.
Five hits for Torrington in the sixth scored four runs and the Tigers added one in the seventh.
Cody finished with eight hits. Jared Grenz went 2-4 and Tyler Grenz 2-4.
Cody sent five pitchers to the mound during the game and all were making their debut pitching at the A level in a state tournament. Dominic Phillips started the game and gave up five runs on five hits through 2 innings. Chance Moss threw just seven pitches and walked two. Logan McLeod came in and looked good for 3 innings, giving up one run on two hits.
Grady McCarten then pitched 2/3 of an inning and gave up three runs on three hits. He came out after injuring his ankle and Ben Reinker finished the game, going 1 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on four hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.