After an opening loss to Havre on Friday, the Cody Legion reeled off three consecutive victories at the Gallatin Valley Tournament over the weekend.
The Cubs then fell to Bitterroot Valley on Sunday to finish 3-2.
Cody lost 7-1 to Havre and fell down 2-0 through the first two innings on Friday before the Northstars scored three runs in the fifth and a run each in the sixth and seventh to get the win.
Trey Schroeder and Trey Thomasson finished with singles. Dominic Phillips added a triple.
“Havre was tough,” coach Bart Grenz said. “They threw a really good arm at us. The guy had a really good down angle. We were able to hit some balls hard, but every time we hit a hard ball it seemed it was right at someone.”
The Cubs ran four pitchers out to the mound against Havre.
Ben Reinker, William Duke, Austin Maxfield and Wyatt Carlson combined to give up nine hits and six earned runs.
The Cubs had already fallen to Gallatin Valley earlier in the season at Jackson, but rebounded to take down the Outlaws in game two on Saturday 9-5.
Cody led 2-1 heading into the fifth inning and broke loose for four runs in the top of the frame.
After a triple by Trey Schroeder to lead off the fifth and a Jackson Schroeder walk, Phillips doubled to score those two.
Carlson followed that up with a double to score Phillips.
“Jackson Schroeder had another fine performance on the mound,” Grenz said. “The relievers that followed him did a great job of holding the lead.”
Jackson Schroeder gave up three hits and two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings while striking out seven.
Jayvin McAlmond gave up zeroes across the board in 1 1/3 innings and Thomasson tossed one inning of one-hit ball with no runs and striking out one. Ty Peterson gave up three runs on two hits in 1/3 of an inning.
Eli Johnston finished 2-for-3 against Gallatin Valley. Thomasson went 2-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.
In game two on Saturday, Cody jumped out to a 1-0 lead against Lewiston in the third.
Reinker drove in Trey Schroeder on a sacrifice fly after he started off the inning with a single to right.
Carlson singled in Trey Schroeder in the top of the fifth to make it 2-1 Cody.
Phillips drew four consecutive balls in the top of the sixth with the bases loaded to score Thomasson.
Carlson took advantage of a Lewiston error in the top of the seventh for the final 4-2 score in a hard-fought win for the Cubs.
“It was good to see the guys stay positive and compete against Lewistown,” Grenz said. “They always have a quality team.”
Duke tossed four solid innings in the win. He gave up four hits, one run and struck out one.
Thomasson threw one inning and gave up a hit and three earned runs.
Maxfield got the win with two innings pitched, giving up three hits and no runs while striking out a batter.
In an early morning game on Sunday against Bitterroot Valley that saw multiple weather delays, the Cubs got up early 1-0 and had opportunities to add more, but couldn’t quite come up with the timely RBIs in the 9-1 loss.
“We were a little weary going into that last game on Sunday, and had a hard time getting up and getting things going,” Grenz said. “We left quite a few guys on base trying to get that big hit to score runs. We are still waiting for that to come around consistently.”
The long weekend against some of the top competition was a good opportunity to gauge where this team is still early in the season, throwing multiple pitchers twice while keeping them on a low count, and going up against some hard throwers at the plate.
“All of the kids have their bright spots,” Grenz said. “We are just looking for more of that consistency.”
The Cubs are back at home this week for Tuesday and Wednesday night matchups.
On Tuesday, Cody hosts the Billings Blue Jays for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m., with game two to follow at 6 p.m.
Sheridan visits Cody on Wednesday, with first pitch in game one scheduled for 5 p.m. and game two to follow at 7 p.m.
