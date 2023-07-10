Admittedly, I have a problem with European starlings. This year the whole starling problem has escalated from being merely bothersome to being a tremendous pain in the glutes. Apparently even fairly heavy rain doesn’t bother those feathered, nest-robbing, black bandits.
This whole starling problem has erupted, sheer numbers-wise, to 30 or 40 birds at a time fighting for control of the bird feeder. Plus they poop all over everything. Even slamming their feces sideways onto windows and siding while flying past the targeted area, like some sort of degenerate avian acrobats. Numbers-wise, probably only Joe Biden’s illegal immigrants are invading in superior numbers than these dang birds.
I have a problem with them because they’re all bullies and I hate bullies of any stripe. They chase the smaller birds, the wrens, finches, sparrows and whatever away from the feeder and then wreck the feeder trying to get the seeds out of it for themselves. Some 30 or 40 large birds can flat raise havoc fighting over and swinging from a simple bird feeder. Like rabid squirrels they have nothing to limit their destructiveness.
Worse, they aren’t even musical in the least. At least the finches have a cheerful chirp. Every morning I’m being awakened to a cacophony of demon-like screeching, kind of like listening to a concert given by two dozen badly rusted gate hinges. Plus the dang things are fairly intelligent. Rapping on the bedroom window used to scare them away from the yard until they figured out that particular noise wasn’t going to hurt them. Now when they hear that rapping noise the feathered jerks just grin, defecate and go back to tearing up whatever is on their agenda for the day. And you thought our Bambis were the only wildlife causing a problem?
Another point of note comes from the Lewiston Tribune of Lewiston, Idaho. Seems like Wyoming isn’t the only state here in the grand old Rocky Mountains that has problems with inadvertent killings of grizzly bears. A week or two back just such an occasion occurred when a non-resident bear hunter notified the Idaho department of Fish and Game that he had mistakenly killed a grizzly.
This unlucky nimrod was hunting bear in the Upper Priest Lake section of the Idaho Panhandle and mistook the grizzly for a black bear, which are, in Idaho, as in Wyoming, a legitimate species to hunt. The black bears, that is. The upshot of that major gaffe is that now several citizens groups in Idaho, and other states of course, are demanding that Idaho adopt rules requiring black bear hunters to take an identification course before venturing out.
All of which I don’t think is a bad idea. After all, shouldn’t the hunter be able to positively identify the hunted? What with the internet and all that entails, realistic government-approved training shouldn’t be much of a problem. What the heck! If we, the people, are going to be shackled to continuing government circumspection by electronic surveillance, we might as well make it work on a positive note too.
On the other hand, in my humble opinion, taking out a few of the overpopulated grizzlies is never a bad idea. Granted, the ideal situation is to maintain a representative-sized population to preserve the balance of the ecosystem and all of that touchy-feely good talk the tree huggers excel at. Also creates fairly high-paying jobs for a passel of the various state G&F bear biologists and all of those others who couldn’t find a job with the state and now work for animal welfare scenarios. Some legitimate, some not!
Grizzlies, like confirmed man-eating tigers in India, are, to my mind, a danger to the basic health of the human population. But probably just the working class, of which the elitists don’t think really matter anyhow. Still, keeping an abundance of the great beasts literally just outside your back door is a lot like keeping petri dishes loaded with cholera bacteria in your refrigerator. In a word, very dangerous.
If we want to keep the big bears around, and by that I mean all of us who live with the big furries, why not restrict the animals to portions of land closed off to tourist, hiking, and hunting access? Put the over-sized louts in a closed area where the big bears could play, cuddle and maim to their hearts content, with selected access by humans would be by permit only? We could call them reservations. Or we could high fence our existing national parks.
Don’t like that idea? You can bet some one, some where, has a similar idea in the works and will be, in the near future, trying to implement it. Too bad they can’t throw those dang European starlings in with the bears too. That would solve a lot of my problems!
