Runners and walkers made their way through Cody on Oct. 2 to support cancer victims at the 13th annual Run for Hope. With fall colors in full bloom and crisp temperatures in the air, the day offered the perfect backdrop to the worthy cause of the event.
Kevin Pfefferle of Powell won the men’s 10K in a time of 41:11. Cody’s Colleen Wachob finished third overall and was the top female finisher in that race with a time of 47:34.
In the 5K race, Sarah Paquet of Billings had the fastest time at 18:43. In second place was 12-year-old Lillie Kirkham, who finished in 20:34.
Andrew Guertin won the men’s race in a time of 22:56.
Soroptimist International of Cody hosted the event and donated all proceeds to the Lainey Cole Memorial Women’s Cancer Fund. To learn more about the organization visit CodySoroptimist.org/.
10K men
Kevin Pfefferle, 64, Powell, 41:11
William Jurney, 55, Rock Springs, 45:13
Hugo Villa, 26, Cody, 48:05
Jason Stafford, 49, Cody, 51:19
John Housel, 68, Cody, 58:52
10K women
Colleen Wachob, 41, Cody, 47:34
Malia Garcia, 35, Cody, 56:17
Danielle Alexander, 34, Cody, 57:24
Jana Stafford, 44, 57:26
Kerry Breen, 48, Rock Springs, 58:03
5K men
Andrew Guertin, 27, Cody, 22:56
Ben Atnip, 37, Cody, 24:06
Aaron Black, 45, Powell, 27:18
JJ Schwindt, 56, Cody, 56:00
Darius Mickelson, 11, Meeteetse, 29:04
5K women
Sarah Paquet, 22, Billings, 18:43
Lillie Kirkham, 12, Cody, 20:34
Karissa Guerin, 30, Cody, 21:22
Alice Fabiano, 28, Cody, 23:24
Nicole Hobbs, 35, Cody, 26:59
