The Cody boys swim team dominated in a pair of relays in Powell on Friday, and finished the weekend off with a strong showing at home at the Cody Pentathlon on Saturday.
The 200 yard medley relay team of Joseph Killpack, Bradley McKenzie, Jonah Woods and Myles Bailey cruised to first place in the opening event of the season at the Powell Invitational on Friday, finishing in 1 minute, 48.70 seconds, nearly 6 seconds ahead of second-place Powell.
Isaac Woods joined Killpack, McKenzie and Bailey to finish off the Powell Quad in the 400 free relay, taking the top spot in 3:48.13, over 17 seconds ahead of second-place Worland.
It was the start of an impressive weekend for Killpack. The senior took first in both of his individual events on Friday and four events on Saturday.
He qualified for state in the 100 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 100 butterfly and 50 free on Friday by the end of the weekend.
McKenzie finished the opening weekend qualified in the 50 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 100 fly and 50 free as well.
Freshman diver Bryson Laing posted a pair of big scores on Friday and Saturday to qualify for state in his first weekend of varsity competition.
He topped his Friday score in Powell of 169.45 with a 174.10 on Saturday.
“Everything went pretty well. I got qualified in the first meet,” Laing said. “I really wasn’t too nervous and have gotten enough practice time in.”
It’s a big change from a team who didn’t have a diver last season, and now has two.
“I love the feeling of just hitting the water on a dive,” Laing said. “I am looking to get some bigger scores than those, like a 250.”
The first Cody Pentathlon not only gave the JV an opportunity to get some quality time in the water, but gave the varsity a good baseline in each event.
“Things didn’t go exactly as planned,” freshman Emi Vizcaino said after the 100 fly. “I forgot to tighten my goggles and they slipped off. It was a lot harder than I thought.”
Junior Jonah Woods ended up qualifying in the 100 breast on Saturday in 1:12.97, and the 100 fly in 1:06.67.
The Broncs look to build on a pair of second-place finishes this week as they head to the Lander Quad on Friday and Riverton Invitational on Saturday.
Powell Quad
Teams - 1. Powell, 335; 2. Cody, 325; 3. Worland, 257; 4. Newcastle, 133.
Individuals
200 yard medley relay - 1. Cody A (Joseph Killpack, Bradley McKenzie, Jonah Woods, Myles Bailey), 1:48.70; 6. Cody B (Caleb Kingston, Bryson Laing, Isaac Wood, Ki Hopkin), 2:16.42.
200 yard free - 1. Killpack, 1:54.70; 3. McKenzie, 2:03.07; 6. Townsend Bailey, 2:21.82;
200 yard IM - 3. Jonah Woods, 2:26.90; 4. Myles Bailey, 2:34.86; 5. Isaac Wood, 2:39.32; 8. Emi Vizcaino, 2:42.73.
50 yard free - 3. Isaac Woods, 25.37; 5. William Law, 25.65; 8. Kingston, 26.72.
1 meter diving - 3. Laing, 169.45; 6. Ki Hopkin, 90.50.
100 yard butterfly - 5. Townsend Bailey, 1:14.37; 7. Isaac Wood, 1:16.06.
100 yard freestyle - 3. Isaac Woods, 58.16; 8. Kingston, 1:04.27; 11. Ki Hopkin, 1:12.56.
500 yard free - 1. Killpack, 5:14.29.
200 yard freestyle relay - 3. Cody A (Townsend Bailey, Law, Jonah Woods, Isaac Wood), 1:45.68.
100 yard backstroke - 3. Myles Bailey, 1:08.85; 8. Vizcaino, 1:19.51.
100 yard breaststroke - Jonah Woods, 1:10.17; 3. Law, 1:14.08; 8. Laing, 1:29.15.
400 yard freestyle relay - Cody A (Killpack, Myles Bailey, Isaac Wood, McKenzie), 3:48.13; 5. Cody B (Bailey Townsend, Vizcaino, Kingston, Isaac Wood), 4:31.08.
Cody Pentathlon
Teams - 1. Buffalo, 1076; 2. Cody, 731; 3. Riverton, 457; 4. Powell, 378; 5. Worland, 345.
Individuals
100 yard freestyle - 1. Joseph Killpack, 49.71; 10. Bradley McKenzie, 54.53; 18. Isaac Woods, 58.45; 20. Jonah Woods, 58.74; 23. Myles Bailey, 59.48; 26. Bailey Townsend, 1:00.20; 31. Emi Vizcaino, 1:04.40; 33. Isaac Wood, 1:04.94.
100 yard backstroke - 1. Killpack, 57.49; 8. McKenzie, 1:04.71; 13. Townsend Bailey, 1:08.22; 14. Isaac Woods, 1:08.38; 15. Jonah Woods, 1:08.94. 18 Myles Bailey, 1:11.19; 28. Isaac Woods, 1:17.36; 32. Vizcaino, 1:20.06.
100 yard breaststroke - 3. McKenzie, 1:05.27; 5. Killpack, 1:11.05; 7. Jonah Woods, 1:12.97; 11. Townsend Bailey, 1:15.32; 12. William Law, 1:15.79; 24. Isaac Wood, 1:22.17; 25. Myles Bailey, 1:23.08; 28. Isaac Woods, 1:24.20; 29. Vizcaino, 1:25.89.
1 meter diving - 4. Bryson Laing, 174; 10. Ki Hopkin, 84.40.
100 yard butterfly - 1. Killpack, 56.51; 11. McKenzie, 1:04.91; 13. Jonah Woods, 1:06.67; 19. Isaac Wood, 1:14.17; 24. Isaac Woods, 1:15.63; 30. Vizcaino, 1:29.31.
50 yard freestyle - T1. Killpack, 23.19; 8. McKenzie, 24.76; 17. Jonah Woods, 26.34; 18. Myles Bailey, 26.40; 19. Law, 26.53; 23. Isaac Woods, 26.91; 26. Townsend Bailey, 27.20; 35. Vizcaino, 29.36; T36. Isaac Wood, 29.94.
