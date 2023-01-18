Nothing seemed to go right weather-wise for the Meeteetse boys basketball team as they headed to Midwest for the Little Six Tournament over the weekend.
Road closures led to some changes for teams as coaches scrambled to get things set up.
On the court, however, things were going a lot better despite some confusion about the schedule.
“I ended up making a lot of phone calls,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “And we ended up playing Hanna-Elk Mountain instead of Arvada/Clearmont, and I’m glad we got to play them.”
The ’Horns ended up playing at Natrona County High School on Friday due to a road closure, taking down HEM 55-30 and then Midwest 66-34 to kick off the weekend.
On Friday in Midwest, Dubois got by the ’Horns 60-30.
“I was really impressed with everyone against Hanna,” Hagen said. “The scoring was even all down the score sheet and we got contributions from everyone.”
A big second quarter helped put away the Miners as Meeteetse went on a 20-10 run to end the half.
Ben Reinker led the way with 13 points for the ’Horns. Max Potas finished with 11 and Jason Moody 10 in the win.
Things started out a little slowly against Midwest in game two as the Oilers took an early 11-9 lead.
“Midwest has a better team this year than they have kind of had in the past,” Hagen said. “They had a lot more speed than I thought they would, but when we finally woke up we played really well.”
Potas was 6 of 9 from the field for 16 points to lead the way for Meeteetse.
Ethan Salzman drained three from behind the arc on his way to 14 points. Moody and Joe Pina added nine points apiece.
“I was really impressed with Jason Moody all weekend,” Hagen said. “He really fought hard in all three games and did a lot of good things for us.”
Moody and the rest of the ’Horns had to fight hard against Dubois on Saturday as the Rams jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter and led 28-4 at halftime.
“There was just a lid on the basket,” Hagen said. “It was like nothing we threw up would go in.”
That turned around in the third quarter as they doubled their first half output in the first couple of minutes.
The ’Horns got on a small roll after a block by Pina led to a layup and the and-one in transition from Reinker to make it 34-13.
The Rams were relentless with the press in the second half despite the big lead, and the ’Horns ended up with a couple of more short spans where nothing would drop as Dubois extended the lead to 55-26 with two minutes to go.
Aiden Elliot and Johnathan Ogden were perfect at the line to finish off the game for the ’Horns, but even a big second half wasn’t quite enough to recover from the slow start.
Moody and Reinker finished nine points apiece for Meeteetse. Potas added six and Pina two in the loss.
The ’Horns have one home and one road matchup this week.
Meeteetse will host Riverside on Thursday. They then head to Ten Sleep for a matchup with the Pioneers on Friday afternoon.
