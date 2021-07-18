The Cody Legion baseball team wanted to make a statement in its final game before the A State Tournament next week.
In the West District championship game it did just that, defeating Green River 19-0 and tallying 16 hits to improve to 38-15.
It wasn't just the offense that was hot, literally and figuratively in the 95 degree heat. Pitcher Jack Schroeder was just a dominate on the mound, giving up just one hit and striking out 10 through 5 innings.
It didn't take Cody long to get on the board. In the first, Tyler Grenz and Ethan Johnston were both hit by pitch before Tristan Blatt stepped up and smacked a monster home run over the center fence to make it 3-0.
Schroeder then drew a walk, followed by back-to-back doubles to center by Devyn Engdahl and Dominic Phillips for a 5-0 lead. Grady McCarten drew a walk before Green River got its first out of the game on a pop out by Chance Moss.
After a fly out by Wyatt Carlson, Grenz drew a walk to load the bases. And two hits batters brought in two more runs. The final scored on a single by Schroeder to make it 9-0.
Cody added a run in the second on another double by Phillips and sac fly by Moss.
The Knights best inning came in the third, as a double and walk had two on with one out. But Schroeder got back-to-back strikeouts to end the frame. Green River wouldn't reach base again.
The Cubs' scoring continued to the third, Johnston smacked the ball to the center fence for a triple and scored when Blatt hit a triple to left. Blatt scored on a ground out. Engdahl reached on a single to center and advanced on a passed ball. He scored on another double by Phillips.
After going scoreless in the fourth, Cody didn't take long to get a run in the fifth. As they had the previous inning, Johnston and Blatt mirrored each other, this time with doubles. A single by Schroeder had runners at the corners and a single by Engdahl made it 15-0.
Ben Reinker drew a one-out walk, and two more scored on a double by Moss. Singles by Grenz and Jace Jarrett brought in the final runs.
At the plate Blatt, Engdahl and Phillips went 3-for-4, Johnston 2-2 and Schroeder 2-3.
