Grace Shaffer surpassed her previous record in pole vault for the second week in a row and the Cody girls sprint medley relay team won against tough competition Saturday at the Dan Hansen Invitational in Sheridan.
Shaffer cleared 12-07 a week after clearing 12-04 in Powell, which was an inch above the state record.
“I think just staying focused and determined is what is really helping me,” she said. “Having not jumped outside for two years due to COVID made the transition between indoor and outdoor a little rough, but we’re focusing on the little things and continuing to work hard.”
For the sprint medley relay team of Ada Nelson, Shaffer, Holly Spiering and Ava Stafford, it was a state-qualifying run.
“I love being part of a team that has such strong runners,” Spiering said. “I knew there was a good chance we would qualify and I’m proud we were able to reach that goal. I’m excited to get to run the medley at state.”
Beyond the winners, more Fillies qualified for the state meet.
“We had a great day qualifying on girls varsity,” coach Bret Engdahl said. “It looked like we had season bests on the track and in throwing almost top to bottom.”
The Fillies finished sixth at the varsity level and third in junior varsity, while the Broncs were 10th in the varsity standings and third for JV.
Nelson also finished second in the 800 for the Cody girls, continuing a recent run of success.
For the Broncs, Graidin Arnold finished third in the 300-meter hurdles and, at the JV level, Ian Graham won the 800 and David Juergens the 2-mile.
“JV format is really good for our young kids,” Engdahl said. “It lets them compete against the same age groups. They competed well.”
Cody returns to Sheridan on Thursday and will travel to Lovell on Saturday.
Dan Hansen Invitational
Saturday at Sheridan
Girls
varsity
100 meter: 9. Grace Shaffer, 13.02; 14. Holly Spiering, 13.35.
200 meter: 5. Spiering, 26.73.
800 meter: 2. Ada Nelson, 2:31.92; 9. Ava Stafford, 2:37.20.
100-meter hurdles: 8. Nicole Wagler, 17.22.
300-meter hurdles: 6. Wagler, 50.50.
4x400-meter relay: 6. Cody (Emileigh Dalton, Nelson, Stafford, Kamry Hutchison) 4:38.82.
1,600-meter sprint medley relay: 1. Cody (Shaffer, Spiering, Nelson, Stafford) 4:26.30.
Pole vault: 1. Shaffer, 12-07; 3. Nyah Meier, 10-06; 4. Kinsie Reed, 10-00; 5. Hayley Holeman, 9-06.
Long jump: 5. Spiering, 16-06.
Shot put: 15. Ella Boltz, 31-01.5.
Discus: 21. Boltz, 83-09.
Junior varsity
100 meter: 3. Hayley Pearson-Horner, 13.57; 16. Dalton, 14.13; 29. Grace Ballou, 14.65; 52. Brooklyn Williams, 15.63.
200 meter: 4. Pearson-Horner, 28.91; 30. Williams, 32.16; 33. EmRee Johnston, 32.34.
800 meter: 6. Elisa Wachob, 2:49.13; 8. Zelma Rudd, 2:52.54.
1,600 meter: 7. Wachob, 6:18.09; 13. Rudd, 6:33.97.
100-meter hurdles: 3. Hutchison, 18.24; 5. Callie Shelton, 18.37; 6. Maddie Rhodes, 18.78; 16. Johnston, 20.20; 17. Isabel Taylor, 20.54; 22. Lauren Seibert, 22.75.
300-meter hurdles: 4. Hutchison, 53.64; 12. Taylor, 59.51.
4x400-meter relay: 3. Cody (Seibert, Wachob, Rudd, Pearson-Horner) 4:50.50.
Pole vault: 1. Dalton, 9-06; 3. Kelsey Pomajzl, 8-06; 6. Seibert, 7-00.
Long jump: 1. Pearson-Horner, 15-08; 20. Ballou, 12-06; 29. Shelton, 12-00.5.
Triple jump: 19. Williams, 26-09.25.
Shot put: 23. Emily Hecker, 23-11; 44. Adrianna De La Cruz, 17-02.
Discus: 9. Hecker, 73-06; 26. De La Cruz, 41-10.
Boys
varsity
100 meter: 16. Dillon Brost, 11.74; 19. Blake Beardall, 11.84; 29. Robby Porter, 12.10.
200 meter: 18. Brost, 24.33; 24. Beardall, 24.58; 32. Isaac Ellsbury, 25.49.
110-meter hurdles: 7. Graidin Arnold, 17.56.
300-meter hurdles: 3. Arnold, 44.00.
Pole vault: 9. Brost, 9-11.
Long jump: 11. Daniel Gorman, 18-01.5.
Shot put: 13. Jonny Williams, 39-09.5; 14. Gorman, 39-04.5.
Discus: 9. Williams, 124-01; 18. Gorman, 97-03.5.
Junior varsity
100 meter: 2. Kellon George, 11.94; 6. AJ Baustert, 12.10; 9. Logan Class, 12.18; 13. Braydin Ray, 12.24; 22. Ellsbury, 12.36; 32. Trey Thomasson, 12.55; 48. Keegan Hensley, 12.86; 75. George Barrett, 14.17.
200 meter: 2. AJ Baustert, 24.53; 14. Ray, 25.42; 29. Thomasson, 26.00; 30. Jacob Ball, 26.05; 39. Bridger Hult, 26.33; 72. Killian Marroquin, 29.01; 76. Barrett, 29.60.
400 meter: 9. Hult, 59.92.
800 meter: 1. Ian Graham, 2:14.70.
1,600 meter: 5. David Juergens, 4:58.56; 8. Charlie Hulbert, 5:10.68; 11. Riley Nielson, 5:20.89.
3,200 meter: 1. Juergens, 10:58.19; 2. Hulbert, 11:02.55; 5. Nielsen, 11:51.41.
300 meter hurdles: 9. Ellsbury, 47.02; 12. Ben Hogan, 48.17; 24. Micah Grant, 57.57.
4x100-meter relay: 3. Cody (Baustert, Ray, Thomasson, Hogan) 48.34.
High jump: 1. Thomasson, 5-08.
Pole vault: 3. Grant, 8-11.
Long jump: 8. George, 17-08.25; 11. Ball, 17-03.5; 28. Ray, 15-10; 30. Hogan, 15-09.5.
Shot put: 30. Landen Gallagher, 30-09; 33. Andrew Dunlap, 29-01; 37. Class, 27-10.5; 51. Hensley, 25-09.5; 53. Chadyn Scott, 24-11; 54. Ben Seibert, 23-01.
Discus: 2. Hensley, 109-01; 4. Class, 102-07; 5. Baustert, 102-04; 7. Andrew Dunlap, 100-06; 32. Gallagher, 80-08; 37. Kellon George, 76-11; 48. Seibert, 65-11; 51. Scott, 63-06; 58. Barrett George, 55-08.
