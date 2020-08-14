Cody senior Carter Schutzman was pleased with his game Friday – he pitched in for eagle on the par-5 Hole 4 – but figured he hadn’t done quite as well as the day before.
He was wrong.
Schutzman carded a 79 and helped power the Broncs to a narrow second-place finish at the Cody High School Invite at Olive Glenn Golf and Country Club.
He had finished with an 80 on Thursday and appreciated the rare chance to compete two straight days at home. Usually the first invite is split between Cody and Powell.
“The home course is always nice to play at,” he said.
The Broncs improved by seven shots from the day before for a 333, two strokes behind Worland.
Cody also finished second to the Warriors on Thursday in the Park County Shootout, as the Broncs hosted a pair of one day, 18-hole invites to open the fall golf season.
Junior transfer Hunter Hall also hit a 79 on Friday, tying his Thursday result.
“Not too good for me so there’s work to be done,” he said.
Hall and Schutzman both finished third. Senior Logan Schutzman recovered from a tough Thursday to finish with an 82, good for seventh.
He broke his wrist early in the summer and only got his cast removed two weeks prior, meaning he’d only had a handful of chances to hit the links. Thursday he said chipping and putting were tough on his wrist on his way to a 93.
He said he’s much more optimistic about the year after Friday.
“After the first round I thought it might have affected my game more than I initially thought,” he said. “It was two totally different days.”
Senior Hudson Oelschlager finished 11th with a 93 to round out the top four for Cody. He said he started out well but the day took a turn.
“I blew up toward the end,” he said. “But I brought it back in the last few holes.”
Coach Jacob Kraft liked to see the improvement in his players, some of whom haven’t played much golf over the summer.
“I thought our boys did a good job,” he said. “There’s a clear picture in the scores of the kids who put in the time over the summer. The majority of the field did not play much, so you should expect a lot of improvement.”
The Broncs scoring was rounded out Friday by Peter Pratt (96) in 15th, Bridger Hult (103) 19th, Matthew Pratt (104) 21st, Val Payne (106) 23rd, Bradley Johnston (110) 27th, Bradley Fick (115) 30th, Ethan Salzman (116) 31st, Talon Couture (120) 36th and Andrew Eissinger (125) 40th.
Thermopolis finished third, Lovell fourth and Powell fifth.
Park County Shootout
Hall finished fourth and Carter Schutzman fifth to lead the Cody golf team to a second-place finish Thursday at Olive Glenn Golf and Country Club in the first invite of the season.
Hall, who moved last fall from Rome, Ga., shot a 79 and Carter Schutzman an 80.
The Broncs finished six strokes behind Worland.
Lander’s Jaren Calkins was the star of the day, finishing with a 65, nine shots ahead of the second-place golfer.
For Cody, Oelschlager (88) finished 12th, Logan Schutzman (93) came in 14th, Hult (98) 20th (98), Fick (99) 22nd, Matthew Pratt (100) 23rd, Johnston (103) 26th and Peter Pratt (103) 27th in a field of 45 golfers.
