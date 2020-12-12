The Yellowstone Quake lost two close contests to the Gillette Wild over the weekend.
On Friday the Quake fell 2-1 to the Wild.
After a scoreless first, the Wild (11-5-1) added one goal in the second period and went up 2-0 early in the third.
But a Dylan Rumpke goal assisted on by Jack Harris brought the Quake (5-13) within one score with 11:31 remaining.
This would be the closest Yellowstone would come, spoiling goalie Matt Schoer's quality performance. Schoer made 44 saves on 46 shots.
On Saturday Gillette beat the Quake 7-3.
After the Wild scored the game's first two goals, Yellowstone brought the game back within one on two different occasions with goals from Harris and Joe McCormick.
Another Harris goal cut the deficit to 5-3 entering the third.
But the Quake would pose no threat in the final frame, outscored 2-0 and outshot 19-9. Gillette outscored Yellowstone 52-27 in the game.
Saturday's game was a chippy affair with 25 total penalties committed between the two teams. The Quake lost the penalty battle racking up 10 more minutes of penalty time than Gillette, and were also unable to convert any power play goals.
The Quake will now get a 19-day holiday break before jumping back into action for their annual New Year's Eve game at home against the Bozeman Icedogs. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.
