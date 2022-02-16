I guess that after being semi-isolated for the last two years or so Sandi and I just aren’t used to having visitors at our house. Or, for that matter, just having folks drop by for a few minutes visit either. Jim and Jan drop by a couple of times a year, and other friends occasionally come by. Used to be a Seventh Day Adventist or a Jehovah’s Witness would drop by to proselytize and visit and once in a blue moon, some wayward Baptist preacher or a pair of very serious Mormons out trying to punch up the numbers in their congregation would drop by to explain their version of the Gospel.
When we lived on Line Creek, visitors were even rarer. Our place was so far off the regular track and the roads to our house were so miserable back then that very few of our friends or acquaintances ever dropped by for a visit. Nacona Joe (Nacona is Comanche for wanderer, which he was, both Comanche and a wanderer) dropped by for a Pepsi now and then, or lunch, but he lived just across the creek. We hunted small game and such together with our handguns.
Granted, it was over 40 miles from Cody to our front door, so rather than make the effort, most of our Cody or Powell friends didn’t. Regular travel on the dirt road up to the forest, before the flood washed it out and the county rebuilt it and replaced it with a paved road to the mailbox turnaround, was a true horror. Driving up and down it would eventually destroy even a military-grade Humvee. Intelligently enough, friends waited until we came into town to visit with us. Or came out to the house just for special events like rifle and handgun shooting parties.
Since I had a 1,000-yard or more shooting range set up (I had several miles of BLM land adjacent to my back forty), and various shorter range challenges, we occasionally had shoots varying from buffalo hunter style of black powder cartridge rifle and often traditional, long range muzzleloaders (chunk guns), or even more modern shooting implements like big bore revolvers, lever action rifles of antique persuasion and such. Usually those shindigs were accompanied by the ladies putting out a feed that left everybody well satisfied. They were fun times, those.
Point is, these days Sandi and I aren’t used to entertaining friends in our home. Just doesn’t come up, usually. Truth be told, our little house here in Cody really isn’t set up for it. Unless you have no problem with sitting at our small kitchen table, there’s really no place in the house where two people can have an eye-contact conversation while seated.
So I was mildly surprised when Ron Dube stopped by the other morning. Ron lives up in Wapiti and, for those of recent citizenship in Cody country, was, before he retired, one of the Wyoming hunting community’s premier outfitters for elk, sheep and other big game. We have had what some would call a “casual acquaintance” for several years.
The other morning when he dropped by to offer Sandi and me a baggie of homemade wild turkey nuggets to sample, he caught us off guard. No matter, he was welcome. His wife had prepared the nuggets, I think, and they were quite good. He even gave Sandi the recipe for them so who knows, maybe I’ll enlist my son’s help and go after a wild turkey one of these days. That would be a win-win, no matter how the hunt turned out.
So, why did Dube do this for us? Because he’d read in this column that I’d stopped hunting wild turkeys (a pasttime I really enjoyed) because I don’t hunt what I don’t eat, excluding varmints, and unfortunately I discovered years ago that I don’t like eating wild turkey. Too tough and too dry among other things. Not too nuts about supermarket Butterballs either, unless someone who knew what they were doing smoked the bird. Then those are first-rate kibbles, but I’ve never smoked a turkey and John Butler, who was a master at it, has since departed Cody.
I feel the same way about ducks. I don’t like any of them, unless they’re smoked, except teal. Sliced thin, a teal breast marinated overnight and then sliced thin and sauteed in garlic butter and served on lightly toasted rye bread smothered with (what else?) garlic butter, washed down with steaming cups of cowboy coffee, is one of my favorite breakfasts. Like brook trout sizzling in a cast iron frying pan alongside several slices of smoked bacon, while homemade blueberry muffins softly warm beside the campfire and the aroma of strong coffee drifts by on the morning breeze.
But again I digress. So, during Ron’s visit we nibbled on his turkey kibbles and stood in the “sort of” living room discussing whitetail deer and blue tongue and other relevant subjects. To my shame, it never even occurred to me to invite him into the kitchen for a cup of coffee. Or to even offer him a chair. As a redneck, my social proclivities are amazingly lacking or otherwise very narrow in scope. If you’re reading this, Ron, I heartily apologize, you’re welcome back anytime and we’ll have the coffee brewing. Or tea, if you prefer.
If my mother were still around, she would probably give me “The Look” for that transgression against civility. As a child I remember my stepfather and whoever showed up always sitting in the kitchen at the table emptying a pot of coffee while cussing and discussing current events. Mom always kept that coffee pot full even though sometimes the visitor would be there for several hours. Do people even do that anymore?
If not, it’s a shame. It’s like the disappearance of the old front porch where everybody sat around in the evening after supper and, as neighbors passed by the house on a summer evenings stroll, calling out to them and exchanging pleasantries. All gone now I guess, destroyed first by television and now video games.
Or maybe just bad manners?
