The Cody alpine ski team Fillies had a great weekend on the slopes on Friday and Saturday, taking second at the Bruce Studer Invitational at Hogadon Basin Ski Area outside Casper.
Aspen Kalkowski led the girls with a fifth place finish in slalom. Right behind her was Catherine Lovera in eighth, Nicole Wagler in ninth and Taylor Dye in 10th.
In Saturday's slalom race, the Fillies came within three points of top finishing Jackson.
The Broncs skiers took third over the weekend, behind Kelly Walsh and Jackson.
James Davis had the top boys score with an eighth place finish in slalom. David Reed took 10th in both slalom and giant slalom.
The Fillies had a frail grasp of second place after Friday's GS action, but cemented their spot after their terrific slalom race.
Wagler led the girls in GS with a seventh place finish.
Cody Alpine will jump back into action next weekend for their Cody Invite home race. However due to lack of snow at Red Lodge Mountain Resort, this race will take place at Hogadon.
