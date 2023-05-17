The Cody Legion baseball team had a busy weekend at the Jackson Tourney, finishing 1-3.
“The biggest takeaway from the weekend is I can see our team improving in all areas of the game,” coach Beau White said. “There are still some things we continue to work on, but I thought we showed improvement offensively and defensively. Our pitchers are around the strike zone a lot more, and their misses are smaller, as well as limiting walks. We made some mistakes defensively, but we were going after outs more aggressively.”
Cody 17, Rock Springs 3
Trey Schroeder was clutch at the plate with runners on base on Saturday, driving in four on three hits to help lead Cody (4-8 overall) past the Post 24 Stallions from Rock Springs 17-3 on Saturday.
“In the win, we got started offensively by scoring several runs in the first couple of innings,” White said. “The team mindset was to get going early and keep the pressure on them defensively.”
Cody got things moving in the first inning when Schroeder doubled and scored one run. The Cubs added two more in the frame.
In the second, Dominic Phillips with a grand slam, and then Cody notched eight runs in the third inning. Eli Johnston, Schroeder, William Duke, Kaiden Kondelis, Trey Thomasson and Johnston again all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
The Cubs added a few more in the fourth to close out the game.
Schroeder earned the win. In 2 innings, he allowed no runs on four hits, striking out one. Townsend Bailey and Austin Maxfield helped to close out the game in relief.
“Our pitchers pitched to contact with the lead and let the defense work behind them,” White said.
The Cubs racked up 13 hits on the day. Duke, Schroeder, Johnston and Ben Reinker all collected multiple hits. Schroeder and Duke each managed three hits to lead the team.
Gallatin Valley 6, Cody 0
Cody fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 6-0 loss to the Outlaws in its second game Saturday.
Gallatin Valley scored two in the first, three in the fifth and one in the sixth and had 10 hits in the game. The Cubs also had five errors, which the Outlaws took advantage of.
Cody had base runners on in all but one inning. Reinker went 2-for-3 from the plate, while Myles Bailey, Carlson (double) and Duke each had one hit.
“We had a hard time stringing hits together and scoring runs, but had our chances and could not get a key hit,” White said.
Reinker took the loss. He went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and striking out three.
Gallatin Valley 3, Cody 1
Their second match-up on Sunday was a much closer battle, but in the end Gallatin once again edged out the Cubs, this time 3-1.
The game was tied at 1 with the Outlaws batting in the bottom of the sixth when they scored two runs.
“Both Gallatin Valley games were good games,” White said. “Our pitchers were able to pitch out of some jams, but a couple timely mistakes ended up being the difference in both games.”
In the top of the seventh, Cody had two on but wouldn’t score again.
The Cubs scored first in the first inning when Schroeder grounded out into a double play, scoring one run.
Gallatin evened things up at one in the bottom of the first.
Maxfield took the loss. The pitcher allowed two runs on no hits in the sixth.
Duke started the game and went 4 innings, allowing five hits and one run. Phillips and Kondelis also pitched 1 inning each.
Cody had six hits in the game. Phillips went 3-3 and Reinker 2-3, while Johnston went 1-3.
Jackson 14, Cody 12
Cody fell to Jackson 14-12 on Sunday on the final play of the game, which was tied at 12 when a homer scored two for the win.
“The Jackson game was another really good one that did not end up the way we would have liked, but I was proud of the fight we showed until the end,” White said. “It was a back and forth game and they had the last at bat which proved to be the difference.”
Cody scored one in the first on a double by Phillips. Another double by Phillips and single by Thomasson made it 4-3 in the third.
The Cubs scored three more in the next inning to retake a 7-5 lead.
Cody added two in the fifth, but were trailing 12-9 heading into the seventh.
Singles by Reinker and Phillips, a hit by pitch and double by Myles Bailey tied the game at 12.
Kondelis took the loss. He went 2/3 of an inning, allowing two runs on two hits.
Thomasson started, giving up seven runs on six hits over 3 innings. Trey Schroeder pitched 2 1/3, allowing five runs on three hits.
Cody had 10 hits in the game. Phillips went 3-4, Reinker 2-4 and Myles Bailey 2-5.
“Overall it was a good weekend of competition for us,” White said. “There are some small things that we continue to work on, but as a team, we continue to show improvement, which is very encouraging.”
