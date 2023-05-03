The Cody boys freshman team finished the season with a 13-7 overall record.
“We had a good mixture of size and speed,” coach Mike Thompson said. “The kids played hard and competed well.”
Cody opened the season with a 41-35 win over Worland. Trent Bower finished with 11 points, Nick Stewart 10 and Hudson Wallace 7.
Next up was a 40-31 win over Thermopolis. Bower had 11, Stewart and Josh Sauers eight, and Gabe Bree 6.
The Broncs then defeated the Meeteetse varsity 34-32. Trent Bower had nine, Wade Bower 7 and Owen Monfeldt eight.
Cody then defeated Lovell 36-24. Stewart had 11, and Monfeldt and Sauers eight.
In a combined game with the sophomores, Cody beat Sheridan 44-35. Trevor Spomer had 14, Bob Booth 12 and Sauers eight.
Cody defeated Powell 48-45 when Nathaniel Pryor hit a half court shot at the buzzer to win it. Finn Manley, Marko Skoric and Pryor all had seven points.
Against Worland, Cody won 49-44. Stewart finished with 18, Trent Bower eight, and Manley and Sauers seven.
In another freshmore game against Riverton, Cody lost 50-31. Joe Arizmendy had 10.
The freshmore group also defeated Kelly Walsh 47-38. Arizmendy had 16, Spomer 14 and Carter Thompson eight.
The Broncs lost to Rock Springs 40-25. Stewart had eight.
Cody then lost to Powell 57-52. Monfeldt finished with 13 and Manley 11.
The Broncs defeated Burlington 46-43. Stewart had 14 and Sauers 11.
Against Laurel, Cody won 48-37. Monfeldt had 13 and Tennessee Richardson eight.
The Broncs lost to Star Valley 71-25. Trent Bower had nine. Against Jackson, the Broncs fell 42-36. Monfeldt had 11 and Manley nine.
Cody defeated Green River 41-34. Monfeldt had 14 and Manley 11.
The Broncs then defeated Riverton 60-46. Manley finished with 13, Stewart 11 and Pryor 10.
Against Meeteetse JV, the Broncs won 48-46. The game was tied and the Longhorns had the ball, when Wallace stole it and made a layup for the win. Stewart had 11, Wallace 10 and Skoric eight.
Cody lost to the Rock Springs sophomores 52-51 on a shot at the buzzer. Stewart finished with 15 and Monfeldt had 14.
In their final game against Worland, the Broncs lost 49-46. Monfeldt had 14 and Stewart 11. Thompson also praised Gabe Machen’s defensive effort throughout the season.
“This group came to practice wanting to get better,” Thompson said. “It was an honor to coach them. I encourage them to work on their game in the offseason.”
He also thanks Alec Giacolletto and Blake Hinze for their time volunteering with the group during the season.
