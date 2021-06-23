Maria Franklin, 17, is competing in breakaway roping this summer at the Cody Nite Rodeo. She is a member of the Navajo Nation and is from Yuma, Ariz.
Cody Enterprise: What brought you out to Cody to compete?
Maria Franklin: We are traveling with my aunt Danielle Lowman, she’s a breakaway roper and healer. We recently met her in Riverton and next we’ll be heading to Reno, Nev.
CE: How did you do last night in breakaway roping?
MF: Not too good, but I learn from my mistakes.
CE: How long have you been competing in breakaway roping?
MF: I just started this year. I like it. I’m starting to get the hang of it and I’m starting to really get into it and practice more.
CE: What advice would you give to other people just starting out?
MF: Practice as much as you can and enjoy it. If you’re winning that’s good, but just have fun. Yes it’s competing, but we all just want to have fun.
CE: What made you want to get into breakaway roping?
MF: Watching my aunt Danielle Lowman who is a breakaway roper.
CE: What is the best advice your aunt has given you?
MF: She says work smarter not harder.
CE: What kind of things do you do to prepare before you go out there?
MF: I watch the calf run, I rope the dummy a couple of times, I make sure my horse is good.
CE: Do you have a favorite memory so far in rodeo?
MF: Just traveling with my family and friends and making good memories.
