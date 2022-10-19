Local hunting seasons for various big game critters and some birds are opening this month.
I love to go hunting, always have. Hunting, to me, is a very personal thing. Fortunately, it is a personal thing that I can share with certain friends and my close family members. Nothing in my life equates to having a good time as a hunt with my wife, son or, maybe someday, my grandchildren. So far, even with five grandkids, that hasn’t panned out. But then again, I can’t walk, and they can, so maybe someday I can do a ride-along.
Doesn’t matter that no game is taken, literally just being afoot in the wild with those closest members of my family was/is inspiring in a way non-hunters will never understand. I would guess anthropologists would say it’s a “tribal” thing.
As for hunting deer around Cody, not doing it is really no big thing for me these days. The major reason is the difficulty encountered in doing so when one’s mobility is severely challenged, the diseases running through our wild ungulate herds and the shameless way our state’s Game and Fish Department has been managed lately. And yes, all of that rings to a political overtone!
I’ve always been primarily a stalking style of hunter. Probably always will be in my mind and heart. One big negative concerning hunting in the Cody area and other areas of the state these days is the prevalence of CWD in our deer herds. Plus, one doesn’t know if their trophy has it or not until a week or more after the kill when the state reports back to you. I know G&F says you can eat the meat, but I’m not going down that road. If the dang deer tests positive for CWD, the coyotes or wolves can have it.
Of course, if I did buy a general deer tag, you know any of my hunting these days would be with a handgun. My fondest hunting memories involve using a handgun or a traditionally styled muzzle loader. Since I haven’t fired my flintlock for several years, the options are limited to a couple of older cartridge-type rifles and/or one of my hunting handguns. Since, as far as handguns go, my two big thumpers are, at present tied up at the gunsmiths, I only have one option.
That being my stainless steel Ruger Black Hawk Hunter in .45 Colt’s chambering. The .45 Colt’s cartridge is one of those wonderful old revolver chamberings that are just too good to die. Handloaded, it has all the power needed to down even the largest and meanest of the wild critters. That revolver was a gift from a special friend over a quarter century ago, one no longer with us, who originally lived in deep, south Texas. Personally, although I like and admire Colt’s revolvers, I prefer Rugers for serious wet work. That’s just me.
In using this particular .45 Caliber revolver for deer or antelope, I prefer a 225 grain jacketed hollow point over a generous dollop of H-110 or W 296 to my usual hard cast, heavyweight lead alloy bullets. I got that load from Bob Edgar many years ago and it was one of his favorites too. That bullet has to be hitting around 1,650 fps at the muzzle. That’s comparable punch to a 170 grain slug from a 30-30, or just a taste better.
Best I ever did, big-game-wise, with that load, was a dry doe antelope at 145 measured yards. One shot, through both lungs. With the factory iron sights. Ordinarily I prefer a heavier bullet, hard cast and of the traditional Keith semi-wadcutter style for more substantially sized critters. For light big game, like pronghorns, I’d rather use a fast bullet that opens quickly and hits hard. After all, those little goats are only about 8 or 10 inches through the chest. If you’re going to do this hunting thing right, then one needs to make as big a hole through the boiler works as one can create in order to make it a humane death. Anyway, that’s my thought on it.
In reality, although before the emergence of the .44 magnum, the .45 Colt has traditionally been regarded as a man stopper without peer, in latter years its reputation has been clouded by the .44 magnum and the emergence of the handheld howitzers being produced both commercially and on a custom basis. This recent chapter in the high performance loads for the .45 Colt’s cartridges didn’t come about until the advent of H-110 and W 296 powders and their like. These powders allowed increased velocity and a gradual increase in pressures.
However, those powders like H-110 and W-296 respond best to the use of magnum primers and a heavy crimp on the case to hold in place the relatively heavy caliber, hard-cast bullets I usually use during primary ignition. This gives the powder more time to fully ignite and also helps avoid the heavier bullets (300 grain through 375 grain) jumping the crimp and tying up the cylinder, jamming the revolver. If one, while hunting, bumps into one of the more dangerous critters around Cody, this could put you in the hospital. Or funeral home!
Just remember, if you’re new to handgun hunting or even if you’re not, the distance wherein you can place all six shots on an eight-inch-diameter paper plate, every time, is your effective range. Past that distance, let the critter walk. Hunting shouldn’t be an exercise in ego, like casual fishing has turned out to be.
But, unfortunately, it often is.
