It’s incredibly difficult to beat a team three times in a season.
Coaches change their game plans, players develop a feel for their opponents, and the chances of one team shooting the lights out of the gym go up with each additional game played. Despite the long odds, Burlington accomplished the three-peat, sweeping the Meeteetse boys basketball team 66-40 on Thursday.
“Probably the worst possible chain of events happened in the first quarter,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “We missed a lot of shots, a lot of easy ones and we turned the ball over way too much.”
Twenty-six points is the largest margin of defeat the Longhorns have suffered since the first game of the season, when they lost to the Worland JV squad by 27. Turnovers and a failure to box out gave Burlington opportunities to run the score up in the first half. Second-chance points were the only way the Huskies could add to the scoreboard in the early going, but those second-chance points proved decisive, paving the way for a 24-point margin at half.
Despite the scoring pace being essentially neck-and-neck in the second half, it wasn’t enough, and the Longhorns were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round.
“It’s shocking, because we were playing so well and it finally felt like things were clicking,” Hagen said. “I know that’s not how they wanted to end it. Unfortunately, there’s only one team in each classification every year that can say that they got everything they wanted and won a championship.”
It was the last game in a Longhorns uniform for seniors Tozai May and Dale McBride.
McBride came to Meeteetse from 2A Greybull two years ago and immediately established himself as one of the best scorers for the Longhorns in recent memory. He finished the year as the fifth-best scorer in 1A, averaging 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. His 81% conversion rate at the free throw line was tied for second in 1A.
“I’m definitely going to miss competing with my teammates the most,” McBride said. “Even though the season didn’t go as well as we hoped, I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Just as he was in football, May was one of Meeteetse’s best defenders on the hardwood, finding a way to be involved in just about every play while on the court. Though his statistics (6.1 points, 1.6 steals, 3.3 rebounds) may not jump off the page, May’s work off the ball was critical to keep the Longhorns in contention in close games. Six of 18 games this season were decided by six points or less.
“I wish they were juniors,” Hagen said. “They’re both going to be missed for sure, not just in basketball but the school in general. They’re just a couple of great young men that I hope a lot of these younger guys can model and do some of the things they did.”
Meeteetse finishes the season with a final record of 4-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.