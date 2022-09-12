The Cody boys tennis team swept Natrona and nearly pulled the upset over Kelly Walsh in Casper on Saturday.
The Broncs defeated the Mustangs 5-0, all of them convincing wins.
The Fillies also pulled out a big win over Natrona, finishing off their hosts 3-2.
Against Kelly Walsh it came down to one final match for the Broncs and Trojans to determine a winner, with Kelly Walsh eking out a win in No. 2 singles to take the victory.
The Fillies fell in all five matchups to the top-ranked Lady Trojans.
“The Kelly Walsh girls are really good, they are the best team in the state and we knew that going in,” coach Jason Quigley said. “Karina Schoessler competed really, really well in No. 2 singles. She played a great match.”
Schoessler got off to a fast start as well, taking down Ari Gener of Natrona County 6-2, 6-1 to start the day.
Tade Geving and Nick Stewart made quick work of their NC opponents in the singles matches for the Broncs, while the No. 3 doubles team of Joseph Killpack and Caleb Wallace dominated in a pair of 6-0 wins.
For the Fillies, convincing wins in No. 2 doubles for Alyssa Despain and Natalie Wenke and No. 3 doubles for Brenna Foote and Hailey Dansie made the difference in the 3-2 win.
Against Kelly Walsh for the Broncs, it was freshman Stewart stealing the second set after a first-set loss, and fighting to the end against senior Isaak Mamot.
“That match went about an hour and half longer than the other ones,” Quigley said. “Nick was spot on, didn’t lose his cool and just kept fighting.”
Joseph Killpack and Caleb Wallace went three sets as well, finishing off the KW No. 3 doubles team 6-3 in the third.
Geving fell in a heartbreaker to KW’s Owen Putnam 3-6, 4-6.
“It’s tough playing No. 1 singles because every team is going to have a really good player,” Quigley said. “Tade played a great player, he was a lefty so that’s a little different, but it came down to a couple of points that could have gone either way.”
For the Fillies taking on the best team in the state was a pretty big task for such a young squad.
“For my doubles’ teams it’s tough,” Quigley said. “My teams are young and they are playing against the teams that won state last year.”
And this year’s state tournament is just around the corner.
Cody finished up the regular season on Monday at home against Powell.
This weekend the Broncs and Fillies will battle it out in Powell at the West Regional tournament.
Broncs 5, Natrona 0
No.1 Singles - Tade Geving vs Micah Bush 6-3, 6-3
No. 2 Singles - Nick Stewart vs Titus Timbers 6-1, 6-1
No. 1 Doubles - Micah Idema/William Law vs Alek Stevens/Grayson Ingram 6-0, 6-2
No. 2 Doubles - Carter Thompson/Stewart Aguilar vs Jerome Neumiller/Zach Chenvert 6-2, 6-2
No. 3 Doubles - Joseph Killpack/Caleb Wallace vs Judah Shade/Noah Estes 6-0, 6-0
Fillies 3, Natrona 2
No. 1 Singles - Hudson Selk vs Marina Sanchez De LaMadrid Llatos 1-6, 0-6
No. 2 Singles - Karina Schoessler vs Ari Gener Gallego 6-2, 6-1
No. 1 Doubles - Noelle Graham/Madison Christler vs Asia Limmer/Iliana Taulealea 0-6, 0-6
No. 2 Doubles - Alyssa Despain/Natalie Wenke vs Aubrey Vondra/Madeline Elston 6-3, 6-1
No. 3 Doubles - Brenna Foote/Hailey Dansie vs Ilee Crabb/Miranda Yakel 6-2, 6-4
Kelly Walsh 3, Broncs 2
No. 1 Singles - Geving vs Owen Putnam 3-6, 4-6
No. 2 Singles - Stewart vs Isaak Mamot 6-7, 6-4, 4-6
No. 1 Doubles - Idema/Law vs Ethan Palmer/Treydon Ward 2-6, 2-6
No. 2 Doubles - Thompson/ Aguilar vs Miles Romer/Finn McCoul 6-4, 6-0
No. 3 Doubles - Killpack/Wallace vs Gage Christensen/Patrick McGrath 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
Kelly Walsh 5, Fillies 0
No. 1 Singles - Selk vs Gabrielle Blumberg 1-6, 0-6
No. 2 Singles - Schoessler vs Avery Strand 7-6, 5-7, 5-7
No. 1 Doubles - Graham/Evie McGonagle vs Ella Catchpole/Harper Klinger 0-6, 0-6
No. 2 Doubles - Despain/Wenke vs Taylor Nokes/Bailey Collins 1-6, 1-6
No. 3 Doubles - Foote/Dansie vs Malan Wilson/Keating Chase 0-6, 2-6
