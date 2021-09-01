For the first time in six years, the Meeteetse football team went north of the border for a game, facing off in their season opener against the Scouts of Bridger.
Meeteetse coach Zeb Hagen knows the schools to the north a little better than many. His first stint on the sidelines with the Longhorns in the 2000s had his teams traveling across state lines to compete in the Montana 6-man league before Wyoming started its own.
“Bridger’s coach was an assistant for Custer, one of our rivals back then when I was coaching,” Hagen said. “That’s something I hope we can continue in the early part of the season, since we’re so close, and kind of keep this thing going.”
Hagen probably won’t want to keep things going exactly as they went on Saturday however, as Bridger led a fourth-quarter charge that saw the Scouts secure the 34-32 win.
It was a physical match-up, with both sides doling out big hits and big plays. Bridger (1-0) opened the game with a long pass that put them in striking distance, but the Longhorn (0-1) defense held firm, stuffing a couple of runs and forcing a turnover on downs at the 5-yard line. Three plays later, the Longhorns crossed the goal line on a 52-yard scamper by senior quarterback Dace Bennett.
Meeteetse jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first half, but the Scouts punched it in from a few yards away as time expired in the second quarter to make it 20-8 at the break. The Bridger offense found its groove in the second half, ripping off long gains on the ground and in the air, grinding out points and taking the lead with only a few minutes left on the clock.
Deft clock management and a clutch sack by sophomore Joe Piña gave the Longhorns a chance to walk off with a victory on a last-second Mickle Ogden field goal, but the ball sailed wide right by a few inches off the senior’s boot.
“We definitely made a few mistakes that definitely helped them, but they were making mistakes that helped us,” senior wideout Kalvin Erickson said. “It was going to come down to who had the most energy at the end.”
Still, Hagen praised sophomore Jason Moody for his performance in his first career start at center and Ogden’s power running.
Last year Bennett and Erickson connected for more than 600 yards and 15 touchdowns. On Saturday, Erickson hauled in Bennett bomb after Bennett bomb as the Longhorns built up their early lead.
“He pretty much made them look silly all game long,” Bennett said. “There were a couple of times my passes weren’t all that great, but there was Kalvin, coming out of nowhere to get it. He played one heck of a game.”
The lanky wideout racked up long receptions and a pair of touchdowns in the first half, including a 69-yarder during which he burned a Scout defensive back and walked untouched into the end zone. Erickson finished the game with four receiving touchdowns.
“He was a monster out there, in the good sense,” Hagen said. “He really worked his tail off this offseason. I had a hunch he would take his game to another level and he didn’t disappoint in my eyes in this first game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.