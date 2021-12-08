The Meeteetse Longhorn boys basketball team is looking to turn the page after a bit of a struggle last season.
Last year the ’Horns went 4-14, 3-3 in the 1A Northeast, but this year is full of players who know how to make that turnaround from football to basketball and so far have run with it.
“We have good leadership on this team,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “Everybody is hard working, have a good attitude and they are excited to play.”
This year’s ’Horns team will feature a good mix of players who can play inside and out on the perimeter, while playing the kind of defense that can keep them in games if the shots aren’t falling.
“I think we have guys that can get to the basket and we have a couple of shooters,” Hagen said. “Mickel Ogden and Ethan Salzman are good outside shooters. Dace Bennett and Kalvin Erickson are tough, physical kids underneath and like to get to the hoop.”
Jonathan Blessing will get his first high school experience on the basketball court, and so far has impressed as someone who can bring the kind of energy and hustle that can get some steals, haul in some rebounds and change the game.
“Joe Pina is kind of the spark plug for us,” Hagen said “He’s getting more confident. We’re hoping by the end of the season he can be a guy that can create his own shot. He’s also an excellent rebounder. He’ll be one of our top rebounders. I love his energy.”
The Horns will look to take that energy and get some good results this Friday as they host the Worland freshmen at 7 p.m.
