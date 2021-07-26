The Cody Legion B team went 1-2 at the Wyoming B State Tournament in Gillette on July 15-18.
“ Certainly we would have liked to end the season on a better note but the guys gave it all they had,” coach Sam Buck said. “I loved the opportunity to coach these guys this year and think this group will do some good things down the road and help carry on the strong tradition of Cody baseball.”
The Cubs finished the season 18-25 overall.
“The season was great,” Buck said. “We certainly didn’t win as many as we would have liked but got to play a lot of competitive baseball and learned a ton. They had some big wins and good moments.”
Cheyenne 16, Cody 14
In a back-and-forth contest, the Cubs fell just short and were eliminated on Saturday by Cheyenne.
“I was so proud of the guys in the Cheyenne game,” Buck said. “Obviously nobody liked the end result but they showed so much character throughout the game as a team. Several times we got down by large amounts only to come back and or even take the lead. It was such a back-and-forth game on the scoreboard but also emotionally.”
Cheyenne scored five in the first, but Cody scored four in the second on singles by William Duke, Myles Bailey and Dylan Ungrund, a walk, double by Jaxon Hazel and sac fly by Ty Peterson.
Cody tied the game with a run in the third, but Cheyenne went back up 6-5 in the bottom of the frame.
In the fourth, triples by Hazel and Johnston gave Cody a 7-6 lead.
Eight runs by Cheyenne in the bottom of the frame made it 14-7, but again Cody came back and scored six in the sixth. In the inning, Jayvin McAlmond had a single, as did Peterson, Duke and Austin Maxfield. Johnston also had a double.
“We had some big hits by Jaxon and Eli that inning that helped clear the bases,” Buck said. “We scored six runs that inning to pull within one.”
Cheyenne scored two in the sixth. With the tying run at the plate in the seventh the Cubs only got one run.
At the plate, Duke went 3-for-4, McAlmond 2-2, and Johnston, Peterson and Hazel 2-4.
Jace Jarrett pitched 3 1/3 innings, giving up 13 runs on 12 hits. Peterson went 2 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on six hits.
“The guys battled from start to finish and that’s what I’m most proud of,” Buck said. “It was a tough way to end the season, but certainly if you go down you want to go down swinging. They did that.”
Cody 15, Wheatland 1
In its second game on Friday, the Cubs dominated Wheatland 15-1 to stay alive.
“Our guys didn’t want to go home and really played with a sense of urgency which helped us get off to a quick start,” Buck said. “They (Wheatland) actually started the game off with a triple and then we were able to work our way out of that without any runs being scored.”
Cody scored 11 runs in the second inning to pull away.
In the frame, 15 batters went to the plate with Myles Bailey, Townsend Bailey, Johnston, Ungrund and Hazel all hitting singles.
“We were fully expecting to have to come battle it out for a full 7 innings,” Buck said. “But with such a quick start I think our guys kind of stole their will early and allowed us to end the game early.”
The Cubs also scored one in the first, two in the third and one in the fourth.
Offensively, Myles Bailey went 2-2, Hazel 2-3 and Duke 1-2.
Jarrett pitched 2 innings, giving up no runs on two hits. Hazel pitched 2 also and gave up just two hits. Randell Nielson closed out the game and allowed one run on one hit.
“It was a complete team effort in that everyone on our team contributed,” Buck said. “We had eight different players collect at least one hit and all 11 players reached base. Three different players pitched and limited them to five hits and no earned runs.”
Casper 10, Cody 4
Cody opened the tournament on Thursday with a 10-4 loss to eventual runner-up Casper.
“We kind of got off to a slow start and dug ourselves a little hole,” Buck said. “Offensively Casper kept us off balance and just made it tough on us to get much going the first four innings. Our pitching wasn’t super sharp but it was keeping us within reach.”
Casper scored in every inning but the first.
All of Cody’s runs came in the fifth on four walks, an error and single McAlmond.
We were able to finally put together a big inning in the top of the fifth,” Buck said. “I thought at that point if we could have come out and shut them down in the bottom of the fifth it would have really completely swung the momentum of the game that was already turning our way. However Casper responded and scored three of their own runs.”
At the plate, McAlmond went 1-2, and Myles Bailey, Duke and Hazel 1-4.
Peterson started the game, going 2 innings and giving up three runs on two hits. Johnston went 2 innings and allowed three runs on four hits. Duke pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed two runs on two hits. Townsend Bailey went 1 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on three hits.
