Time has passed quickly since my first column appeared in the Cody Enterprise in May 1987. My column was approved by then editor Bruce McCormack to write about the fishing in the Cody and Yellowstone areas during the tourist season with an emphasis on fly fishing insect hatches and the flies to use for locals and tourists alike. At that time, the tourism season began sometime in May and lasted through October. I then took a “timeout” for my column during the slow season, or November through March.
Things changed the following year during the season of the Big Fire in 1988 when Yellowstone was burning and so was lots of Wyoming real estate outside of the Park. Bruce and I agreed in July of that year it was important to discuss in my column all kinds of environmental issues that could, would or did impact northwest Wyoming and Yellowstone National Park fisheries after the fire was finally out.
From 1988 until the present time, few weeks have gone by without some column by me addressing the fun related to fishing, whether by fly or lure, and even to take on some hard issues relating to protecting and maintaining healthy fishery environments for the current generation as well as for future angling generations.
As one can easily imagine, not every column written has been well received, nor have I been correct every time about some of the predictions I have made in this column over the past 34 years. When wrong I have apologized and tried not to repeat those mistakes again. Yet, when right, I have not gloated over those victories either. What I hope to have accomplished most in the past three decades is the education of anglers, whether fly, lure or bait enthusiast, about a variety of subjects including how to be a better angler, how to respect and protect wild and native trout populations from a multitude of things that continue to threaten their environment, including habitat and the ability to reproduce naturally today without the intervention of stocked hatchery trout, etc. Most of my writings are intended as education and encouragement to be part of the solution involved via fly fishing and fly tying of course, but, again, that was the original intent to begin writing a guest column called Streamside all those years ago.
As long as the Cody Enterprise wants me to write a column about fishing in different formats and venues, I am happy to do just that. Since Cody is comprised of many types of outdoor enthusiasts, it is good to address my content to those who prefer fishing to hunting, golf, backpacking and other activities. To that end, many of my readers have advocated that I should be outraged over recent columns pursuing a different line of thought than mine. They also indicated I should defend catch and release and stand up for Trout Unlimited since I was instrumental in founding three separate chapters in northwest Wyoming. Two, by the way, are still vibrant and active chapters that are very involved at the local level with Wyoming Game and Fish and other governmental agencies, those being the East Yellowstone chapter in Cody (the first established in 1987 as the Bighorn Chapter) and the Little Bighorn Chapter (No. 3) established in Sheridan in late 1989.
To be clear, I love my readers and their opinions, good, misinformed or otherwise. But I am not going to go down the rabbit hole with other guest columnists who might have a different opinion than I, or of my “type,” or of others who share philosophies different than his when it comes to fisheries management, preferred angling methods or habitat protection and population enhancement. I am of the opinion those readers who disagree with the C&R data supplied, or his prejudiced view of fly fishermen, trout guides and others that are riding the tourism economic wave have every right to write a rebuttal or defense piece in a letter to the editor. In fact, I encourage you to do so.
Better yet, invite the columnist to attend Trout Unlimited meetings so he can listen and participate and discover the organization is not truly his enemy, but, like him, TU is made up of blue-collar volunteers from Wyoming and not from the Hollywood or the D.C. elite, and certainly not 100% by the Mercedes or BMW owners who have their own private jets to whiz around the country and kill trout or other salmonids wherever they go as portrayed in a column two weeks ago. If you have an old beater pickup truck or SUV to show off after the meetings better yet. These might also dispel some of the misconceptions shared in the Enterprise.
To make this personal between him and me in a local paper would be nothing but philosophical at best and hypothetical at the worst. Let me say this: I am not afraid to print my comments about the virtues of fly fishing or catch and release. I have confirmed my beliefs many times over during the last three decades as a columnist. So has he. He has his opinions and I have mine. As much as I disagree more frequently than not, I still respect his right to speak what’s on his mind. All speech is free and guaranteed under the 1st Amendment – thus far into the 21st century at least.
