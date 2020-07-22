In an announcement made July 13, the National Junior College Athletic Association has determined all fall and winter sports will be delayed this upcoming school year. Fall sports will receive the longest delays, with competition not beginning until the spring semester.
“The one thing I love about sports and all of athletics is – kids, coaches … you’ve got to adapt and change,” said Northwest College Athletics Director Brian Erickson. “I think you’ve got to be pretty resilient and we’re ready to do it.”
NWC winter sports – men’s and women’s basketball and wrestling – will only be pushed back by a few months with a mid-January start scheduled for competition. Men’s and women’s soccer will face the longest delays and there will be no games until April. Volleyball will begin in late January. Rodeo, which is not a NJCAA sport, will still have its normal fall and spring seasons.
All athletic scholarships will be honored as normal.
The amount of games that can be played will also be reduced by about one-third for each sport, but Erickson said the number of actual games played might be even lower in order to space competitions far enough apart. Each season will be about a month to a month-and-a-half long.
Erickson said prior to the announcement, wrestling and basketball were already planning a delayed start and all sports were going to have a 10% reduction in games. About two days later NJCAA broke the news.
“We were on board with it,” he said. “I think it’s the best thing we don’t start a season in October, November – a kid gets it and then you have to cancel games. It just buys a little more time.”
Teams will still be allowed to practice and scrimmage during the fall and will do so during a 60-consecutive day stretch. Fall sports will be able to practice from Aug. 15-Nov. 15 and winter sports will train from Sept. 15-Dec. 15.
Typical limits for weekly practice will still be in place.
Schedules have not yet been finalized, and Erickson said he will have to be particularly strategic to ensure competitions are spaced out as much as possible. He said remote-site jamborees may take place in basketball in order to make the most efficient use of the shortened season.
“We’re trying to minimize where we have a volleyball game in the morning, and then two basketball games and a wrestling match,” he said.
There will be a proposal submitted soon to the Northwest board for the rodeo team to host its annual Trapper Stampede Rodeo on Sept. 4-5 at Stampede Park.
Erickson said one silver lining to the changes is they save the school money. With student enrollment dropping at NWC the last few years and the recent economic crisis not helping matters, the school’s administrative staff will be looking at every avenue possible to save for the next fiscal year.
“I think here in the next couple months we’re going to have to figure out what those changes are going to be so we can keep all of our teams and keep athletics going strong,” Erickson said.
He couldn’t make a strong prediction at this time, but wouldn’t rule out the possibility some of the temporary changes become permanent fixes to save the two-year colleges money.
“From the typical amount (of games) we’ve had in the past, I could see a little bit,” he said.
With Gillette and Sheridan colleges dropping their athletic programs permanently last month, Northwest’s teams lost 4-6 typically scheduled games from each team’s season.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Erickson said.
But the Trappers did pick up a few athletic transfers from Sheridan as a result of the disbandment.
Despite a campus closure that prevented recruits from seeing the Powell campus in person during the spring and summer, the Trapper coaches were still able to nab a number of recruits in each sport this summer by scrutinizing videos of athletes, and then holding online and telephone conversations with those targets. Erickson said there will be five commits signing to Northwest this week alone.
“I think coaches have done a really good job in the toughest times ever,” Erickson said. “It’s just been a different way to do it.”
The announcement comes as high school, collegiate and professional sporting organizations face an uncertain future in the next year. The Wyoming High School Activities Association is expected to make an announcement about sports this week, and certain states like California have already delayed their sports until at least December. Certain NCAA conferences have already ruled out non-conference play and the Ivy League has delayed all its fall sports. The NAIA’s Cascade Collegiate Conference is delaying all fall sports as well.
“It’s pretty cool the NJCAA was ahead of everybody else,” Erickson said. “I’d say the NCAA (typically) makes their decision and it trickles on down to NJCAA and NAIA.”
Although the spring season will be incredibly busy for the Northwest staff, Erickson said he feels confident they will be able to handle the load, especially since members of the local community have already volunteered to help out.
“I think the community we live in, we can just get it done,” he said.
