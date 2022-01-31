After taking out Worland 61-18 in a home dual on Thursday night, the Cody wrestling team posted a monster showing at the annual Ron Thon Memorial over the weekend in Riverton.
Trey Smith won the 113 pound division, Grayson Beaudrie finished third at 182 and Dylan Campbell fourth at 170 as Cody finished fifth overall in a field of 39 teams at the grueling tournament.
Natrona County (4A) finished first overall, Douglas second, the only other 3A team besides Cody in the top five.
“The Ron Thon is all three divisions together and you are wrestling all of the best guys in the state,” Beaudrie said. “It’s packed and it’s loud because everyone is there, and someone is always about ready to get a pin.”
In a warm-up to the Ron Thon, the Broncs made short work of Worland who had to make a few last minute varsity moves due to illness.
Ty Peterson (126), Micah Grant (138), Aaron Trotter (145), Jackson Wood (152), Campbell (170), Beaudrie (182) and Danny Becker (220) all won by fall.
Trey Smith wrestled up a weight to help fill out the Cody roster and earned a win by major decision, 13-2, at 120 pounds.
Collin Lindemann (160) finished off his opponent with a 12-5 decision.
Peterson (126) worked a reversal in the second period on Thursday to get the win by fall.
At 132 pounds, Myles Hensley battled through one of the most exciting matches of the night.
After a reversal in the third period put him up 8-3, he ended up on the wrong end of a reversal to lose by fall up 8-5 with just 22 seconds remaining.
Grant worked in strong reversal to get his win by fall in the second.
Campbell made quick work of his opponent at 170, nearly getting the pin with one arm a couple of times before his finish.
Becker flattened Noa Vega of Worland out on his back quickly to get the win by fall in 26 seconds.
At the Ron Thon, Smith had two wins by fall and a decision win before his semifinal match, where he trailed by five points only to battle back at the end and make the championship.
His round two win was a pin in 11 seconds into the first period.
“I was losing for most of the semifinal match,” Smith said. “I was losing 5-0 going into the third period and took him down and got him on his back. With about 20 seconds left he dove in on a shot, I hit the over and put him on his back to finish it.”
After that 9-6 semifinal decision, Smith took out Colt Welsh of Campbell County to win the championship.
Peterson had a pair of wins by fall in the consolation rounds to earn five points for the Broncs.
Grant had a win by fall in round one of the consolation bracket.
At 152 pounds, Jackson Wood shook off a close decision loss in round two to reel off three consecutive wins.
Lindemann started out with a pair of wins by fall over wrestlers from Lyman and Green River, and earned 11 points with another win by decision in the consolation rounds.
Campbell had three wins by fall and narrowly fell 6-3 in the third place match.
Beaudrie only got one match in on Friday on his way to four matches on Saturday.
He got the win by fall in the quarterfinals before dropping a 9-8 decision to Landon Walker of Cokeville.
“On Saturday I went out right away and beat a kid I had already beaten before,” Beaudrie said. “The kid from Cokeville tossed me at the end, but it was a good match and it was a lot of fun.”
Beaudrie won his third place match by fall in under a minute against Noah Sides of Natrona County.
After dropping his opening match, Becker tore through the consolation bracket with four consecutive wins by fall, and then edged Aidyn Mitchell 4-2 to get fifth.
Jace Grant at 195 pounds won his first three matches on his way to a sixth place finish.
Zach Barton earned three points for the Broncs with one win by fall.
Cody was just one point away from fourth place Thunder Basin, 135-134, and three points away from third place Sheridan in what is annually the most anticipated tournament of the season.
“It’s big to get first place there,” Smith said. “But I also learned a couple of things I need to work on while wrestling a little better competition.”
The Broncs will showcase their skills in front of the home crowd again as they host Thermopolis for a dual on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Cody will be at Riverton on Friday.
