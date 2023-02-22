Have you seen the inside of the new Wyoming Game and Fish building out on WYO 120?
I haven’t, but then I rather imagine my presence would be somewhat unwelcome due to the criticism I occasionally level at the suits in the department. Don’t get me wrong. I have nothing but respect for the working folks in the department, from the administrative staff that runs the command post to the soldiers in the bush. But the politicos and their generals who run the organization, meh!
Seems like from the first time we accepted federal money to help run the state’s wildlife department and cover the most pressing environmental issues, which probably started with the ferrets a few dozen years ago, that we opened an Endangered Species Act can of worms that we can’t put the lid back on.
Then there’s the outsized influence big game outfitters and other associated grafters trying to game the system running the gamut from illegal non-resident backcountry guides to non-resident anglers, to private landowners who want to personalize wildlife ownership a la Texas, and yes, wealthy, selfish, connected resident hunters and the way the department has bent legal caveats designed to keep those influences at a minimum that many resident sportsmen resent.
The strange things is that, other than lingering suspicions of undue influence and resultant hard feelings among many residents, the program seems to work after a fashion. True, you and I and the hard-working “boots on the ground” wardens, biologists and staff will never get rich, but sometimes one wonders about the suits in Cheyenne and the political motives driving them. All of which may be groundless speculation and concern. Or not.
Whether we accept it, or not, the ESA was a necessary evil back when it was passed. Too much of what passed for common sense in the environment was being tossed out the window for political, monetary and other reasons. Back at that point, the feds were justified to step in and try to preserve the wildlife species that were imperiled. We just didn’t know how profitable that act would become when bent and turned into a cash cow by so called “Wildlife Concerns” and their attorneys.
Yep, the greenies got involved in the system, hired cash-hungry attorneys, many of whom I suspect signed on simply for the cash payout and, like everything we humans try to keep perfect and unsoiled, managed to hijack it and crap all over it. But then again, it’s the golden rule in action. You know, “Whoever has the gold rules!”
Then there’s the access problem, both for hunters and anglers. Unlike Montana, where any flowing water once used for commercial purposes is, according to their state constitution, legally accessible by anglers and recreation-minded folks at all times, high water line to high water line. A caveat in the constitution the Republican majority in their legislature is presently trying hard to trash. They want to turn Montana into Texas, wildlife-wise. Angling-wise they want to follow Wyoming examples and privatize any waters that touch private property. Spoiled rich bums!
But our laws aren’t much better, having evolved from the whims of foreign cattle barons and their fiefdoms of the 19th century. Want to hunt deer and antelope in eastern Wyoming on public lands where multitudes of big game exists? Better have an abundance of discretionary cash, because a multitude of private ranches have the access to those properties sewed up.
And yes, that situation goes back to the fiefdoms of the cattle barons of the last century and their stranglehold on the Wyoming Legislature and all of our politics (think Johnson County War).
Think the state’s doing anything about it? Not when those good old boys and corporations that run the agricultural scene in Wyoming are major contributors to the political campaigns of local and state politicians and, sometimes, just good friends. Back in the early 1900s I think it was called the “spoils” system. Not much has changed out here in Wyoming since they hanged Tom Horn instead of the foreign cattle barons he rode for.
Don’t get me wrong. I’ve been blessed many years back to hunt from Texas to Montana. It’s what Sandi and I spent any and all of our discretionary cash on, which is why my newest vehicle is old enough to vote. And I really don’t object to paying a reasonable species fee or a trespass fee to hunt private property. But I have concerns about paying a fee to access our public lands and attempting to harvest those resources. All of which complaining about or working towards equity in things like legalizing corner-crossings is like whistling in the wind in this state. The lawyers, political and state departments involved all have their reasons for barring the way against any type of reasonable access progress. Still, our “Red Shirts” have made some cosmetic progress in access on many fronts, but we have a long way to go yet.
On the other hand, many times the landowners have valid reasons for trying to keep their private property private. An awful lot of people are slobs and simply aren’t aware of it. Don’t believe me? Just take a walk down the borrow ditch alongside the highway going in any direction from Cody for a mile or two. If you have normal sensitivities you’ll be nauseated by the types, forms and amount of trash people throw out their windows. Yet these slobs seldom think twice about disposing of their garbage in this manner.
Here’s a corker! Years ago the folks who lived around Clark would get together once or twice a year to take garbage bags and go out and clean up the highway ditches. This was before we had this “Adopt a Highway” program, I think. Regardless, one team found a trash bag with the rotting corpse of a newborn baby down by the state line. Talk about a downer!
What kind of animal does that? Oh yeah, human animals. So, I guess an argument can be made by private landowners for not wanting the general public to have access to their properties at all. But when it comes to crossing their private holdings to access public lands, that’s another story. We’ve even had some of that style of imperialistic domination around here, but that’s another story for another time. What confuses me is that normally intelligent people exist who think politics don’t exist in the outdoors or have a place in this column. Folks, everything comes back to politics eventually. Want to keep or even expand your rights out in the real world? Better informed is better armed!
Please let our local law enforcement folks know you appreciate them, including game wardens and our other Red Shirts, even when it’s difficult.
