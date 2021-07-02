It was almost too fitting to believe that Jordan Wacey Spears could’ve won Thursday night’s bull riding at the PRCA Stampede Rodeo. Spears was the last rider to go in the evening’s last event and scored a 91 on a bull named “After All.”
“It’s really a great feeling to come to such a legendary rodeo and have that high of a score,” Spears said.
The four-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier from Redding, Calif. even stayed on the bull for a few more seconds after making the 8-second benchmark. Only time will tell if his score holds over the next three days of Stampede as last year’s rodeo was won with a 90-point ride, but 2019 was won with a 92.5-point effort. Regardless, Spears said he is proud of his result.
“It really gets the ball rolling for the rest of cowboy Christmas,” he said.
When it's all said and done he may walk away from Cody with a more than healthy payout. Spears took third during Xtreme Bulls on Wednesday, winning $5,736.
But he didn’t have much room to spare with his first place showing on Thursday. Josh Frost and Koby Radley tied for second right behind him with an 88.5.
It was a tough night for the Park County locals at the Stampede Rodeo Grounds.
Powell native Luke Wozney, a Nite Rodeo alum, couldn’t stay on long enough to earn a qualifying score in bareback.
In barrel racing, Cody local Annaliese Allshouse took sixth with a time of 18.38 seconds.
Shaylee Hindman from Weatherford, Texas won that event in 17.57 seconds, making crisp, tight turns around each of the three barrels.
Bill Tutor, from Huntsville, Texas, took first in bareback riding with an 81.
Sage Newman, 16th in the world saddle bronc standings, won the event on Thursday with a score off 88. The Melstone, Mont. native did well turning his toes out in order to stay on the bucking bronco.
Fourth-ranked saddle bronc rider Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge, Mont. was not able to stay on long enough for a qualifying score.
Caden Camp of Belgrade, Mont. won steer wrestling in 3.6 seconds, taking down his steer with almost one, single fluid movement.
In team roping, Coloradans Jhett Trenary and Trevor Schnaufer took the top prize, winning in 4.6 seconds.
Canadian Kyle Lucas won tie-down roping in a solid time of 8.4 seconds, edging second place finisher Cody McCartney by just 0.1 seconds.
Cheyanne Guillory from Gainesville, Texas won breakaway roping in 2.1 seconds.
Total payoff at the 102nd Cody Stampede will top $300,000 with over 1,100 competitors traveling here.
The action will continue Friday at the Stampede with morning slack and then the main event at 8 p.m. from the Stampede Rodeo Grounds.
