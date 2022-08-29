Getting off to a good start was going to be helpful for the Bronc and Filly cross country teams as they headed to the Billings Invitational on Saturday to kick off the season.
After winning the Billings meet for the first time last year, the reigning state champion Fillies walked away with second place this year, with Taylen Stinson putting on a show to finish second overall.
The Broncs may have surprised some in Billings, but those surprises won’t last long, as the boys put together one of their best performances in years in Billings, taking fourth place out of a massive field of teams. Two hundred and four ran in the boys race and 183 in the girls.
Charlie Hulbert ran possibly the best race of his career, finishing the 5,000 meter event in 16:26.63 for sixth place overall and shattering his old personal best time.
“It was a lot of preparation,” Hulbert said. “We started early this summer getting in some distances and that was key. We were a little more focused on working hard toward a good season.”
For the Fillies, good seasons may be second nature by now, but a second-place finish at that big of a meet could be the start of another special season.
The Fillies finished with four runners in the top 20, as freshman Sadie Jackson shined in her high school debut with a 20:29.29 for 16th.
Big sister Keira Jackson picked up right where she left off last year with a 20:32.24 for 17th.
Ava Stafford cruised to 19th with a 20:36.17.
“Ava, Keira and Sadie ran together for most of the race,” coach Maggie Kirkham said. “They really worked well together.”
For Stinson, it was a battle between first and second the entire length of the course.
“Right from the gun I knew I needed to take it out fast and try to get into the lead,” Stinson said. “That’s what the other girls had in mind too.”
Stinson and Big Timber’s Natalie Wood swapped leads throughout the race, with Wood narrowly taking the lead back at the finish line.
“Taylen is the only one that really went after her,” Kirkham said. “She is just strong right now and that was a great race.”
Riley Nielsen started the season with arguably his best performance ever as well, clocking in at 17:22.18 for a personal record for 18th.
David Juergens fought through some injuries for 38th as he gets stronger this fall.
Ian Graham was right behind Juergens with an 18:11.87 for 41st.
For Hulbert, the fourth-place finish is just a sign of things to come for the Broncs.
“For me it’s just feeling stronger and running with more confidence than I ever have,” he said. “It helps to have some added strength, but it’s the endurance that has given me the confidence to run up front with the pack and keep up.”
The Broncs and Fillies hope to continue leading the pack this Friday as they head over the Bighorns on Friday for the Buffalo Invitational.
“Everyone ended up having awesome races in Billings,” Stinson said. “Second place as a team and individually was an amazing start to the season.”
Billings Invitational
Varsity
Broncs - 8. Charlie Hulbert, 16:26.63, 18. Riley Nielsen, 17:22.18, 38. David Juergens 18:07.19, 41. Ian Graham, 18:11.87, 50. Randall Nielson 18:19.86.
Fillies - 2. Taylen Stinson 19:16.65, 16. Sadie Jackson 20:29.29, 17. Keira Jackson, 20:29.29, 19. Ava Stafford 20:36.17, 46. Sunday Schuh 21:55.13, 48. Zelma Rudd 21:58.86.
