Swim
LAUREN MODLER

Summer Holeman swims the 200 freestyle relay during a scrimmage at the Rec Center on Saturday. A scheduling mix-up at Riverton led to the Fillies being unable to compete in their originally scheduled first meet. Cody opens the season Thursday at home against Riverton and Worland at 5 p.m. On Friday the Fillies host the annual Terry Bartlett Invite at 2 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.