Just under three weeks removed from a high-pressure and emotional weekend that saw Cori Gordon shoot a perfect score in honor of her dear friend, the Cody native was back in action at the Scholastic Clay Target Program National Tournament in Marengo, Ohio, July 4-9.
And the soon to be 18-year old did not disappoint as she clawed her way to a national championship in the International Skeet Division by hitting 101 of 125 targets over the two-day event. Madalynn Schroder of Pella, Iowa, finished in second place by hitting 100 targets.
“It feels just incredible, it’s something you dream and think about and work towards and hope for and to have it come true is just a great feeling,” Gordon told the Cody Enterprise by phone on Tuesday. “A lot of sweat and tears went into this. I’m just so grateful.”
Unlike the Cody Regional Shoot in which Gordon tallied a perfect 100 last month, the international event is a more physically and mentally demanding event that features Olympic-style competition.
While Gordon is looking back on the sweat and tears of a week ago as something to be grateful for, she admitted that early in the competition that some doubt began to creep into her mind.
She had finished fourth in the event in 2022.
“I didn’t really get off to the greatest of starts in my first couple of rounds so I was starting to get in my head a little bit, started thinking about last year,” Gordon, said. “I just had to take a step back and kind of relax. I’m a goofball ... I like to have fun and make everyone laugh including myself. I’m a much better shooter when I’m relaxed and having fun.”
The adjustment paid off as Gordon finished the opening day strong and overcame a three-target deficit entering the final day. She overtook the competition by the end of the qualifying rounds with 101 total targets hit. The top six then advance to the finals with the person missing the fewest targets declared a national champion.
This time, though, she was indeed the last woman standing.
“I can’t really answer how rewarding it is for me,” she said with a laugh.
“For me really, this is means as much to all of my friends and family and coaches that have supported me and been there for me all the time.
Gordon, who has been shooting competitively since she was 10, said a national championship was never a goal she set out to achieve – “it’s just a result of the work I’ve put in” because of the other goals she’s set – admits that the feeling hasn’t fully sunk in yet.
“I’ve only really had two goals. When I was 11, I told myself I wanted to be the first girl to win state and I did that at 13,” she said. “The other one is to compete in the Olympics. Shooting International competition is ihe preparation for that.”
Next up for the sharpshooter is enjoying some time with friends and family before she heads off to Northwest College Powell where she will major in Elementary Education and hopes to help rebuild a once strong trap and skeet shooting club that after 30 years of existence went dormant after Covid halted the program in 2020.
“They had a really solid club over there before Covid,” Gordon noted. “I think going there and getting it started back up and going would be great.
And in the meantime, she’ll continue to train for that next goal on the list – The 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
“My hope is to compete in the Olympics, in 2028. The next step for that is making a national or junior national team,” Gordon said. “I just hope to continue to get better and better each round. The best way for me to do that is just be my goofy, laid-back self and make people laugh.”
Gordon has been hitting every target in her sights and an Olympic gold might just be that next target.
For more information on how to get involved in trap and skeet shooting, contact Cody Clay Crushers Coach Renae Gordon at 307-250-1628.
