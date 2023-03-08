All season long Cody boys basketball coach Jay McCarten has said his team is capable of beating or losing to any team in the state on any given night.
That has turned out to be the case as the Broncs took down the No. 2 team in Wyoming at home, but dropped a couple of games they would certainly like to have back.
But these Broncs have proven they deserve a spot in the state tournament, stringing together seven consecutive victories at the end of the regular season, while taking advantage of their height, length and athleticism.
Senior Kam Niemann emerged this season as one of the top offensive threats in the state, averaging nearly 14 points per game for the Broncs. His deep shot ability and knack for slashing to the rim have led to some outstanding offensive efforts this year, and he is deadly at the free throw line.
A healthy Luke Talich has helped the Broncs turn into contenders late in the season. Last season the senior played in limited games after a broken hand, and the games he did play in he had his fingers taped together on his shooting hand, not exactly a recipe for success.
After sitting out the beginning of this year recovering from an injury, he has been a terror in the paint on defense and is averaging nearly 12 points per game.
The future Notre Dame football player plays basketball at 150% on every possession, and if he can manage to take it down to 110% when necessary to stay out of foul trouble, he is on his way to All-State honors.
Fellow senior Wilkins Radakovich needs to get the ball down low. With his length and strength and subtle touch around the rim, he could be set for a big state tournament.
He is one of the best rebounders and shot blockers in the state and an important piece of the puzzle, but teams know it and collapse on the big man constantly, and that can free up some Broncs to knock down shots from the outside.
With Robby Porter hobbled with an injury, junior Maddax Ball has come into his own and earned plenty of playing time.
If all else fails offensively, the Broncs could easily just throw up shots from half court and have Ball, Talich and Radakovich crash the boards.
Grady McCarten has been through some injuries of his own this season, but is calm and collected as he quarterbacks the Broncs this season.
If he can get some penetration, it will lead to big things for the Broncs.
The bench has been strong for Cody and it’s never the same player.
Guard Eli Johnston has helped seal victories for Cody with big late baskets. Trey Schroeder and Jace Jarrett bring nothing but energy and athleticism to the floor, and they have helped in huge wins this year.
If the Broncs hope to escape the first round against No. 1 ranked Thunder Basin on Thursday, they will have to have everyone playing their best.
The Bolts enter the tournament with top defense in the state, but can struggle at times to put up points.
The Broncs have the kind of defense that fluster the Bolts, and hopefully that will lead to enough offense to get an opening round win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.