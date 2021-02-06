The Cody boys swim team competed in the 3A East Conference meet on Friday, finishing sixth.
The meet was split at two sites with Cody, Rawlins and Worland in Rawlins and Buffalo, Douglas and Newcastle in Newcastle.
Joseph Killpack finished second in the 100 back and Bradley Fick fourth in the 200 free to lead the Broncs.
Results are listed.
3A East Conference
Teams - 1. Buffalo 317, 2. Rawlins 289, 3. Worland 246, 4. Douglas 139.5, 5. Newcaslte 137.5, 6. Cody 131.
200 yard medley relay - 5. Cody (Joseph Killpack, William Law, Bradley Fick, Trevor Freyder) 1:56.95.
200 yard free – 4. Fick 2:02.47, 11. Peter Kim 2:14.21, 18. Ethan Hope 2:29.80, 19. Parker Laing 2:45.68.
200 yard IM – 5. Killpack 2:23.79.
50 yard free – 6. Freyder 25.76, 10. Joren Vipperman 26.47, 13. Andrew Eissinger 27.84, 19. Law 30.20, 20. Jonah Woods 30.28.
100 yard fly – 6. Fick 1:02.45.
100 yard free – 9. Freyder 1:00.58, 11. Vipperman 1:00.94.
500 yard free – 8. Kim 6:16.71, 13. Hope 7:16.72
200 yard free relay – 5. Cody (Woods, Hope, Kim, Vipperman) 1:52.91.
100 yard back – 2. Killpack 1:00.07, 13. Eissinger 1:19.97, 14. Woods 1:22.34, 17. Laing 1:30.49.
100 yard breast – 12. Law 1:18.04.
400 yard free relay – 4. Cody (Vipperman, Freyder, Killpack, Fick) 3:56.98.
