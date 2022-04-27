A small contingent of Meeteetse track and field athletes made their mark last Thursday at the Lovell Invite.
Dace Bennett dominated the long jump, landing a 20 foot, 9 inch jump to take first place, nearly a foot and a half farther than Brock Douzenis of Worland.
Bennett also landed third in the triple jump with a 39-02 and raced to second in the 100 meter dash in 11.62 seconds.
On the girls side, Maylee Potas continued a solid start in the pole vault. She cleared 7-01 to land third.
Potas also helped the 4x100 relay team with Ashlee Allen, Kennedi Johnson and Jaycee Ervin to third in 59.54.
Lovell Invite
Girls
100 meter dash - 11. Kennedi Johnson, 14.24.
200 meter dash - 6. Johnson, 30.06.
4x100 meter relay - 3. Meeteetse A (Maylee Potas, Ashlee Allen, Johnson, Jaycee Ervin).
Pole vault - 3. Potas, 7-01.
Long jump - 16. Johnson, 11-11.25; 20. Potas, 11-02.50.
Shot put - 8. Allen, 27-06.75; 11. Ervin, 26-03; 25. Jasmine Barnett, 19-02.50.
Discus - 6. Ervin, 92-02.50; 7. Allen; 84-07; 27. Barnett, 40-08.
Boys
100 meter dash - 2. Dace Bennett, 11.62; 24. Sam Hollinger, 12.81.
400 meter dash - 9. Kalvin Erickson, 57.80.
300 meter hurdles - 6. Sam Hollinger, 46.19.
Pole vault - T7. Erickson, 9-06.
Long jump - 1. Bennett, 20-09.
Triple jump - 3. Bennett, 39-02.
