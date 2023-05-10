Late last year Jessa Lynn was listening to music while cleaning her bedroom. While the songs played she began to imagine herself on the soccer field.
“I was like, ‘I can’t play my last game in high school knowing that that’s going to be my last game,’” she said. “I took it as a sign that I need to continue to play just because I love the sport.”
So Lynn reached out to the Casper College women’s soccer coach. About a week later she was touring the school, and a short time after that she made her decision.
“I knew I was probably going to say yes, but it took me a little bit just to make 100% sure,” she said. “I said yes a couple of weeks after I was there.”
During her tour in December she met some of the players and got to practice with them.
“They have a great coach and everyone was very friendly,” she said. “They all just said that it was a great place to go.”
Lynn looked into the Laramie County Community College and Northwest, but mainly focused on Casper, due to its soccer program. Last year the Thunderbirds won the NJCAA Region IX championship.
“She can do anything,” Cody coach Marian Miears said. “She can be a defender. She can be a forward, she plays midfield. I mean, she’s just an all-around great athlete. She’s not afraid to go 100% all the time, which is very hard to find.”
Lynn started playing soccer when she was about 4 years old. She began in the rec league and then transitioned to Yellowstone Fire, where she was on a few state championship squads. She’s also played on various club teams in the state.
“When I’m playing I get lost in the moment,” she said. “I’m constantly running, but very rarely do I feel this exhaustion, and it just feels right.”
Her freshman year of soccer ended before it began due to Covid, but she started as a sophomore.
“I was very nervous my first year starting,” she said. “But I started playing and after the first five minutes I just felt very comfortable with everyone I was around. They did a good job making me feel welcome and all celebrate each other’s successes.”
That year, Lynn earned All-State honors and scored nine goals as the team finished runner-up at state.
In her junior season, she was again All-State and had eight goals. She also helped the Fillies win the state championship and finish undefeated.
“Having that loss from the year before and knowing how it felt, we didn’t want that again,” she said. “We took that as extra motivation. But we knew our talent and our team.
“It’s always amazing to have that experience of a championship and being a part of that is just a good feeling.”
Now about midway through her senior season, the Fillies are hoping to defend their state title.
There are 10 seniors on the squad who are enjoying their last year together.
“I feel like we’ve all played together for a long time,” she said. “It’s always fun. We just have to make sure that we bring it every single game.”
Lynn is also focusing on honing her skills in preparation for playing at the next level.
“I want to use the season to help me get better because I know that there’s going to be tons of competition going into college,” she said.
And while the recruiting process went smoothly for her, Lynn said she’s currently working on getting signed up for classes as she plans to study business.
“That is stressful,” she said.
