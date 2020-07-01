The Dano’lope Dash recently had the largest attendance in its nine year history on June 6.
The race was completely virtual, which was planned to allow people to help support Dano Youth Camp without having to meet in person.
One hundred eighty three people registered from several states and more than 10 Wyoming communities, including Cheyenne, Afton, Encampment, Gillette, Lovell, Greybull, Meeteetse and Laramie.
Eighty participated from Powell and 45 from Cody, with the youngest participant being 9 and the oldest being 88.
Mile Walk
Women
U-10: 1. Anne Aguirre 11:13
15-19: 1. Claire Ostrom 19:23
30-39: 1. Theresa Fitti 22:39
40-49: 1. Angie Foley 23:08
50-59: 1. Virgie Mattis 12:00, 2. Phyllis Ostrom 24:50
60-69: 1. Marlene Muffley 17:52, 2. Delia Nuffer 20:00
70-79: 1. Carol Burr 16:11, 2. Leah Compston 40:42
Men
40-49: 1. Tim Foley 49
80-89: 1. Jerry Ostrom 15:10, 2. Francis Marsala 21:31
Mile Run
Women
U-9: 1. Skye Nielsen 11:55
10-15: 1. Summer Nielsen 8:40, 2. Catherine Thompson 10:30, 3. Mia Broussard and Alessandra Broussard 12:05
20-29: 1. Tori Lewis 16:00
30-39: 1. Carol Nielsen 9.06
40-49: 1. Renee Salzmann 8:52, 2. Catherine Thompson 10:30, 3. Sophie Broussard 12:05, 4. Kristie Salzmann 12:15
50-59: 1. Kim Bernstein 10:12
Men
10-14: 1. Bradley McKenzie 6:15, 2. Owen Foley 8:02, 3. Stanley McKenzie 10:33, 4. Justin Thompson 12:15
15-19: 1. Remi Broussard 12:05
20-29: 1. Alex Aguirre 12:06
30-39: 1. AJ Nielsen 11:57
40-49: 1. Brad Thompson 10:30
50-59: 1. Troy Broussard 12:05
60-69: 1. Bruce Salzmann 12:15
5K Run
Women
10-14: 1. Baylee Brence 34:18, 2. Riley Simone and Sydney Simone 34:32, 3. Charlee Brence 35:52
15-19: 1. Kayla Kolpitcke 24:37, 2. Hailee Hyde 27:41, 3. Megan Jacobsen 27:52
20-29: 1. Bekkah Schultz 32:14, 2. Sasha Dahl 33:39, 3. Trista Ostrom 41:45, 4. Alice Fabiano 48:28
30-39: 1. Valerie Barker 24:50, 2. Chelsea Buher 28:06, 3: Melissa Andersen 28:30, 4. Cami Jackson 30:54, 5. Jaimel Blajsczak 34:45, 6. Jacinta Swope 36:39, 7. Amy Buck 1:01:00, 8. Charli Fluty 1:08:00
40-49: 1. Angie Woyak 32:42, 2. Kelly Simone 34:32, 3. Amy Aguirre 45:17, 4. Carrie Gernant 56:34, 5. Ginger Sleep 1:01:00, 6. Maria Aguirre 1:04:00
50-59: 1. Molly Lynn 26:46, 2. Janci Baxter 36:46, 3. LeAnne Weimer 44:29
60-69: 1. Vicki Schiermestier 53:55
70-79: 1. Nancy Hoffman 43:07, 2. Sandra Smith 2:00:00
Men
10-14: 1. Isaiah Woyak 25:27, 2. Trent Bower 27:21, 3. Wade Bower 40:24, 4. Gabriel Weimer 44:35
15-19: 1. Riliey Schiller 21:47, 2. Eli Weimer 27:53, 3. Asher Aguirre 28:22, 4. Dylan McEvoy 29:23, 5. Geordan Weimer 34:27
30-39: 1. Kyle Fluty 1:08:00
40-49: 1. Scott Kolpitcke 29:01, 2. Tom Pritchard 40:45
50-59: 1. Geoff Weimer 25:01, 2. Tim Baxter 27:32, 3. David Sauceda 28:48, 4. Jon Allen 29:38, 5. JJ Schwindt 29:45, 6. Ken Ostrom 56:03
60-69: 1. Dennis Davis 48:38
70-79: 1. John Aguirre 56:47, 2. Chuck Burr 1:02:00, 3. Bruce Smith 2:00:00
10K Run
Women
15-19: 1. Madelyn Horton 58:59
20-29: 1. Dani Dooper Wilson 49:25
30-39: 1. Cathy Roes 57:29, 2. Janie Curtis 1:02:45
40-49: 1. Rinda Eastman 54:01, 2. Shelley Melton 56:23, 3. Gretchen Evaul 57:06, 4. Elizabeth Radakovich 59:12, 5. Amy Couture 1:05:50
50-59: 1. Sue Stresser 1:16:44
60-69: 1. Dianne Passen 1:02:15
Men
10-14: 1. Marshall Lewis 1:45:39
40-49: 1. Andreas Aguirre 47:21, 2. Richard Kayizzi 49:52, 3. Patrick Couture 1:06:26
