David Juergens won the boys race as the Broncs and Fillies both had three top five finishers to lead the way Friday at the Buffalo High School Cross Country Invite.
Juergens finished in 17:41.81 to top the field, with Charlie Hulbert finishing fourth (17:50.87) and Ben Stewart fifth (17:56.32).
The Fillies were led by Taylen Stinson, who finished second in a time of 20:20.87. Ava Stafford followed right behind in third (20:22.26) and Kinley Bollinger came in fifth (20:49.61).
Buffalo High School Cross Country Invite
Girls
2. Taylen Stinson, 20:20.87; 3. Ava Stafford, 20:22.26; 5. Kinley Bollinger, 20:49.61; 7. Keira Jackson, 21:07.73; 8. Mekenzie Clark, 21:13.50; 16. Elisa Wachob, 22:24.67; 23. Ashton Powell, 23:52.98;
Boys
1. David Juergens; 17:41.81; 4. Charlie Hulbert, 17:50.87; 5. Ben Stewart, 17:56.32; 17. Riley Nielson, 19:02.76; 25. Randall Nielson, 19:26.48; 34. Hayden Campbell, 20:20.11; 41. Aidan Gallagher, 20:56.38; 60. Isaac Wood, 22:47.02; 78. Quinn Ellsbury, 26:11.30.
