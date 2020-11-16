Sophomore Blair Brengle led the Cody Football team onto the field Saturday for the fourth time this season from horseback. She and her sister, senior Bridger Brengle, both rodeo competitors, thought it could add an extra element to the game, and they were right.
“The team said it amped them up pretty good,” Blair Brengle said.
She said they had to take their horses’ shoes off and do a few practice runs before going live. Despite the turf field being a little slicker than dirt rodeo grounds, the sisters gave their fans a different pregame tradition that touches on the community’s culture.
Bridger Brengle was competing at a rodeo on Saturday, so their friend Mackenzie Cheney filled in.
A big dill
Junior Andrew Sauers made it a tradition this year to bring “victory pickles” for his team to eat after each game. He said once senior Brice Stewart brought a jar after a game early in the season, he was sold.
“After a win they taste better,” he said.
Sauers brought a jar in his backpack for the Star Valley game, which ended up being the Broncs only loss this season. As fate would have it, when he returned to his backpack after the game, the jar was smashed into pieces at the bottom of the bag.
His mother, Jo-el Sauers, said assistant coach Jim Talich had some choice words for Andrew after the spill.
The team gorged on a big jar of kosher pickles after its win on Saturday and also sprayed each other down with some sparkling apple cider in the locker room.
Big heads
The local Cody UPS store gave parents and fans the opportunity to purchase big head cut outs showing their favorite player or coach. Big heads littered the stands and were also showed prominently in the celebratory parade on Sunday.
“Any parent could do it, isn’t that fun?” Brook Grant, parent of Jace Grant, said.
Fans in the stands
Due to a variance granted by the county health officer, 1,500 spectators were allowed to attend Saturday’s game. The high school set up temporary bleachers on the north side of the field just outside the end zone. One of these bleachers was filled with children, a few with family on the team.
Reed Deming, 12, was cheering on his brother and player Brady Deming, joined by Kannon Grant, 12, who was cheering on his brother Jace Grant.
“It’s a pretty big deal,” Deming said.
But Deming said he wasn’t surprised the Broncs made it to the big game.
Nearby was former player and 2020 CHS graduate Tristan Blatt, cheering on his brother Tanner Blatt.
“It’s really cool,” Tristan Blatt said of the game at halftime. “It’s fun watching him because he’s playing the same position as I did.”
Tristan said he gave his brother some scouting tips on the same Jackson players he was lining up against just one season ago.
Also cheering on the Broncs was CHS custodian Abigail Solie, along with Gracie Solie and Chase Livingston.
Abigail Solie said the student body has seemed a little down this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions, but the game was a big morale boost for the school.
John A. Hill and his son John M. Hill made the drive from Jackson to cheer on their Broncs. Both wore ski goggles and winter jackets in preparation for the wind that was blasting in from the west directly into the visitor’s stands.
“I don’t want to freeze my eyelids watching the game,” John A. Hill said.
The Bayou to Cody
Running back Remy Broussard's grandmother made the 25-hour drive from Lafayette, La. to watch her grandson play the past two weeks. Although it was a bit colder in Cody than what she's used to, Remy's dad Troy Broussard, said she enjoyed every moment of the trip.
