This year’s ski season will soon come to a close, but Sleeping Giant Ski Area is making a strong final push before it stops the lifts for the year.
On Saturday, the mountain will host Springfest. There will be a Shoshone Freestyle competition in the Catch Pen Terrain Park as well as a cardboard race, live music from Daniel Kosel and skiing until 5 p.m.
March 27 will be the annual River Jam Banked Slalom race on the Reef Ridge run.
The mountain is also tentatively planning to operate for two Saturdays in April, depending on snow conditions. On April 3, Sleeping Giant is planning a triathlon race involving downhill, cross country skiing and mountain biking. On April 10, it is scheduled to have a First Responders Winter Olympics.
All events will offer prizes from Flylow Gear, Sego Ski Co., Sunlight Sports, The Breadboard and Cody Steakhouse.
Sleeping Giant is also now renting snow bikes. First-time riders will be required to take a lesson, but can rent the bike for a half day or full day.
Sleeping Giant now also has a mobile app that is an official guide to the mountain. It includes weather updates, the ability to order food from the kitchen, buy lift tickets and lessons, and keep up to date on the latest SG news. The app is available on the App Store and Google Play.
