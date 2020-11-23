Although it took the Yellowstone Quake a while to wake up on Saturday night, when they did, all of Riley Arena noticed.
The Quake scored four straight goals in a 4-3 comeback win against the Butte Cobras. Yellowstone scored one in the second and three more in the third.
“I think we overestimated ourselves,” said coach Phil Oberlin of his players. “They overestimated who we are as a group. We shouldn’t be looking past anyone considering where we’re at in the standings.”
A Dylan Rumpke score just beyond the halfway point of the third capped off the rally and the Quake (5-9) were able to hold on from there for a win.
Rumpke led the Quake with two goals and an assist while Jack Harris chipped in a goal and two assists.
Despite getting their first win in two weeks, there were still many long faces among the Quake players as they skated off the ice.
“We can’t come in with the mindset that we’re just going to win a game because we have to get every point possible this year so we can start to get hot,” Will Sobaski said.
He scored the first goal of the third period which seemed to spark the rally.
“It means a lot to be a big part of our team,” he said.
Yellowstone got off to a rough start to the evening.
Cory Kane scored for Butte at 11:45 in the first, and three minutes laterm Nick Bradshaw added a goal on a rebound tip-in to make it 2-0 Cobras.
Butte added another goal at 16:36 in the second on a point-blank rebound from Kyler Garsjo.
The Quake finally got on the scoreboard at 13:34 when Rumpke smashed home a loose puck on a power play.
Even after that score Yellowstone had trouble maintaining the puck in the second. Although they outshot the Cobras 15-11 in the period, many of those shots came from tough angles or hit Butte goalie Skyler Coard squarely in the chest. They also squandered the opportunity of being on a 5-on-3 power play for nearly two minutes.
In the third, Sobaski made it 3-2 at 16:43 when his close-range, backhand swat found the net. He was assisted by Cade Rosansky on the play.
“That was a great play by Cade,” Sobaski said.
Only 1:30 later Harris tied it up when his close-range slap shot clanged against the top crossbar and into the net.
The game stayed at 3-3 for more than seven minutes with both teams trading possessions.
At 7:58 Rumpke scored the game winner when he found an opening through traffic and shot it home.
After this goal Rumpke blew a kiss to former teammate Kirwin Johnson who was in attendance. Johnson is now playing hockey at Jamestown College in North Dakota with his brother Carter Johnson.
“It means a lot to have him here, he was a big part of our team,” Rumpke said.
The Cobras peppered Quake goalie Hudgel Selk with shots in the last few minutes and pulled their goalie for a man advantage, but the Quake defense stepped up in response with a number of timely blocks and checks from Rumpke, Mason Merager and Jaxon Call.
“We knew we had to bring everything, we knew they were going to bring everything they had at the end,” Rumpke said.
Selk made 36 saves on the night.
“Butte does a good job of getting their big guys in front of the net and getting guys in front of the net to screen the goalie,” Merager said.
Oberlin said the Quake likewise focused on crashing the net to slow down the Cobras’ quick transition game. Not one Quake goal came from the high zone on Saturday.
With the win Yellowstone avoided giving Butte (0-12) its first win of the season.
On Sunday the Quake beat Butte 6-4 in a game that played out in a similar fashion to the previous night.
After back-and-forth scoring through the first two periods, the Cobras led 3-2 entering the third.
For the second consecutive night the Quake came alive in the third, this time scoring four straight goals. Harris scored the equalizer goal for the second night in a row as well and then Austin Lawless gave the Quake their first lead with 10:02 remaining.
Joe McCormick added a pair of goals to ice the win, before Butte scored its last goal with 16 seconds remaining.
Harris finished with one goal and three assists.
It was a stellar weekend for the two Quake goalies with both exceeding a .900 goals against average during their respective nights in net. Connor Carroll made 46 saves on Sunday.
The Quake will return home against Helena (2-8) 7:30 p.m. next Friday and Saturday.
