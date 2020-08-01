Cubs

Cody Legion baseball coach Bart Grenz takes a picture with the Cubs team after he was recognized during the opening ceremonies on Saturday in Powell.

 AMBER PEABODY

Cody Legion baseball coach Bart Grenz has been inducted into the Wyoming American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame. He was recognized during the opening ceremonies of the state baseball tournament in Powell on Saturday. See a full story on Monday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.