If I titled my own columns, I’d call this one, “Death of a giant.”
On Saturday morning, the third Saturday of March, a couple of guys came over and took out the giant cottonwood that has lived in our backyard for the past 18 years we’ve been at this address in Cody. I’d like to say we took it down, but mostly I stayed out of the way and watched as Brian and Angus did their thing. My neighbor Jacob helped with the clean-up, but mostly I sat in the sunshine, gabbed with a variety of visitors and watched. By 5 p.m. it was all over but the end of job clean-up and damage control (some yard damage is inevitable in a close situation like that).
I love trees and I hated to see that giant cottonwood come down, as it was a great shade tree. Plus we, the tree and I, shared many a midsummer thunderstorm or easy summer afternoon meditating together. I believe there is a nonjudgmental consciousness of some type that exists in trees. I can sympathize with those who believe trees are truly sentient life forms whose sensitivity we humans overlook and take for granted. The ancient druid’s thought so too, but in a vastly different manner than I do. I don’t worship tree spirits, I just like and enjoy having trees around me.
Unfortunately, a cottonwood’s roots go wherever they want and, as its roots were constantly growing and were expanding under the patio in the backyard, cracking the cement and heading for our house’s foundation, the tree had to come out. And as far as ongoing damage is concerned, the sooner the better. Now Sandi and I’ll have to chop and dig those thigh thick roots out of the ground and redo the backyard lawn where they once lay while they furnished nourishment to our shade tree.
For most people, it’s the bigger branches they fear when dealing with an older cottonwood. I’m told that those trees die from the inside out and so, during high winds, it’s the bigger, older dead branches that come crashing through your house or garage roof.
Since those are usually summer storms and are usually accompanied by rain, it’s a double do-over for most. What a pain. But, aside from harboring a bunch of little aphid like bugs on some branches, this old tree was healthy. As I stated previously, it was those ever growing roots we were concerned about.
I learned about roots a lifetime ago, when, as a short-pants kid of probably 8-or 9-years-old, an evergreen of some stripe had grown smack-dab alongside of our house in Grand Island, Neb., back in the day when we lived in Poverty Acres at the end of west 10th street and was starting to crack the house foundation with its roots. My stepdad and I dug that one out with pickax, shovels and sweat one blistering hot July, being careful not to accidentally crack any more of the foundation while we worked.
That was the same summer I had to dig up the old, collapsing cesspool by hand (after I dug out all of the lilac bushes growing on top of the stinking mess), and dad replaced it with a modern septic tank system. That one was a real stinker.
But back to the tree here. Near as I could count rings after it was down, it was nigh on to 29 years old. Brian and Angus estimated 30 years before they started cutting. The tree must have been nearly 70 feet tall and had a split trunk a couple of feet up from the ground, with each split large enough around I couldn’t reach around either one with both arms. I figure the larger branches combined contained easily three cords of wood. The entire project took nine hours. Fortunately we were blessed with a beautiful 60 degree spring day with no wind, unlike the following day that dumped a couple of inches of snow.
I felt guilty about having the tree removed since we’d recently had an estimate from a local tree service for removal that was very reasonable. Unfortunately, they were booked up clear until the middle of July and couldn’t help us out until then. Checking around it seemed like everyone who provided tree removal was booked tight for the next six months. Sandi wanted to get it out of the yard before it leafed out and before we went through a spring season of cotton buds all over the place. Since she’s the one who does all of the yard work, it’s her call.
Plus, after those greasy spring buds are all over the patio and the yard, the tree starts pooping cotton all over the place and I’m allergic. Then, if those other tree folks encountered unforeseen problems and couldn’t get to our project in time, there would be all of those leaves covering the yard again – plus more cracked concrete. That alone makes for a lot of work in the fall and we’re just getting too old for that.
Two months ago would have been better for the removal as the sap was already rising, and mid-March those rounds of wood were heavy and wet. And those big roots were already starting to grow more. I was hoping we would be early enough to avoid that, but we weren’t. As far as those other folks, I hope they understand and don’t bear us any ill will, as, by the sound of it, they have more than enough on their plate anyway.
Regardless, we now have a large open spot in the backyard skyline. I expect the tree’s absence will let a lot more sunshine in and our sand cherries, lilacs and Sandi’s flowers, along with the grass that took so long to get going after we moved in, will benefit. Which is not to say that our robins will be happy with the situation as we’ve removed their nursery. Also, the downy woodpecker family will have to find another home along with the various yellow jackets that enjoyed our tree. The flickers never really worked on the cottonwood for grubs or whatever they pull out from under the bark, preferring the ash trees in the front yard.
Eventually, we’ll have to do something for shade in the backyard so I can enjoy my morning coffee while watching the neighborhood feather-heads squabble for positions at the feeder. Some mornings that sun can be intense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.