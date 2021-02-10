The Meeteetse basketball team has been a consistently .500 team all season long.
It hasn’t been for a lack of trying. Coming into last week’s games, they had played five games that have been decided by two possessions or less. The Lady ’Horns are 2-3 in those games, and added two more games to that tally last week, splitting against 2A Greybull and Ten Sleep.
Senior Samantha May continued her stellar play in the second half of the season. In the 57-51 loss to the Lady Buffaloes (3-6, 1-2 2A Northwest), May had a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double in addition to seven steals for Meeteetse.
“She has been focused and determined in every game,” coach Ernie May said. “She’s not playing at 100%, she’s got an injured shoulder, but you’d never know it. She’s the type of kid that when the whistle sounds, it’s all about the game.”
Turnovers once again killed the Lady ’Horns, who gave the ball away 37 times, their third-highest total this season. Meeteetse (7-7, 3-1 1A Northwest) is averaging 26.5 turnovers per game, the fifth-most of any 1A team this season. Even shooting at their third-best clip this season wasn’t quite enough to put the Lady ’Horns over the top.
“I can’t say that we played bad,” coach May said. “What we did is we started executing some new things in our offense and against their zone.”
As they often have this season, the Lady ’Horns didn’t stay down for long, welcoming Ten Sleep into Longhorn country and going down to the wire with them before coming out ahead for the Lady ’Horns third conference victory of the year, 42-38.
Samantha May led the way again for Meeteetse, scoring 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting and swiping five steals. Her twin sister Abigale posted nine points and nine rebounds in the victory.
“Coach [Sarah] Novak prepares her kids very well,” coach May said. “Every time we play Ten Sleep we match up with them pretty well. We have a little more depth but it always seems to be a close game and it comes down to the end of the game a lot of times.”
It was a rematch from earlier in the year when Meeteetse had traveled to Ten Sleep to face the Pioneers (5-5, 1-3 1A Northwest). Meeteetse held the Pioneers to the fifth-lowest shooting percentage of any 1A team this season in that game, but could not match that performance this time around.
“They played very well and close with Burlington the night before, so I’m betting that got them pumped up a little bit more to play us,” said junior Delanie Salzman.
The Lady ’Horns will rematch with the Cody JV on Thursday night in Meeteetse at 5 p.m. Meeteetse beat the Fillies JV in a nailbiter earlier this season in Cody 34-33.
