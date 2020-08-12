(Editor’s note: Regulars at the Cody Nite Rodeo this summer will be featured every Thursday.)
Cole Franks
Saddle bronc-bareback rider
Rodeo tends to be a family affair, and that’s no different for bronc rider Cole Franks. The 19-year-old Clarendon, Texas, native has been around rodeo for generations and has a long family history in the sport.
Cody Enterprise: How long have you been rodeoing for?
Cole Franks: Oh, since eighth grade. 15? 16? Something like that.
CE: So you’ve got a few years under your belt. How long have you been coming to the Cody Nite Rodeo?
CF: This is my third year, I think so.
CE: How has the season been going for you?
CF: It’s been good. I come swing through here for almost a week, I’ve been here, swinging through, killing time.
CE: Have you been going around to a lot of other rodeos this summer?
CF: Yes, sir.
CE: Where else have you been?
CF: I’ve been in Iowa the last part of July, then come to Montana last week, been down to Afton on Friday, then come up here.
CE: How did you get into being a bronc rider?
CF: My dad, he used to ride broncs back in the day. He made the (National Finals Rodeo) three times, so I just decided one day I was going to try it.
CE: You going to break his records?
CF: (Laughs) Yeah, trying to.
CE: How are you doing so far?
CF: It’s been okay. Getting there. Getting there. Still trying to knock some rust off and tune up and stuff.
CE: When did you start up again this season?
CF: I think I really started going the first of June. Been going pretty hard since.
CE: Why the Cody Nite Rodeo?
CF: It’s really the perfect place to be. You can get on every day for however long you want to be up here. Get on good horses, earn on ’em. It’s just a good thing to do for everybody, really.
CE: Before you get out there and start riding, do you have superstitions or rituals you go through?
CF: Not really. I just kind of got the same order I do things and try to keep it the same. Over time I’ve just got it down.
CE: What’s your order?
CF: Try to show up about an hour before it starts, kind of just hang around for a little bit, stretch out a little bit. About 30 minutes before it starts I’ll start tinkering around with all my stuff and get it set and then sit around until it starts, hang out.
CE: How long are you going for the rest of the season?
CF: I’ll go home Saturday. I’ll leave here Wednesday to go to Montana to a couple pro rodeos, then go home for a few days, just kind of slow down. It’s starting to slow up a little a bit, then I’ll come back up here for the finals.
CE: Are you rodeoing in college?
CF: Yeah, I’m going to college in Clarendon. My dad’s the rodeo coach there, so I go there.
CE: That’s an awesome little bit of history. Can you tell me a little bit about that?
CF: He started in college riding broncs. He started just out of the blue, just started doing it and sort of worked his way up. Ever since I was little I’ve been around it. Since I was born, really.
I’ve been at rodeos ever since. He’s always been doing something with the rodeos. He’s helping the stock contractors after he retired or if he’s just helping, always being around and stuff.
We just started kind of raising some bucking horses of our own. Picked some up, bought some and all that. So we’re going to start kind of picking up into that and having our own stuff to do.
CE: What’s your favorite rodeo memory?
CF: I think my favorite is going to Calgary, just because that’s a place I’ve always dreamed of going. Canada, really. I like it up there.
Going up there last year, it was just me and a buddy, just drove up there from home. Hung out and went to the rodeo there. I was in the novice bareback riding there.
We were there for a week and that’s always been one, that and Cheyenne, they’re always going to be on the top probably for a while.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)
