It didn’t take long for Bronc standout Luke Talich to make his mark on the 2023 track and field season.
After nursing a sore ankle and sitting out the first few weeks of competition, the senior eased in this week by blowing away the field in the 100 meter dash at the LA Kohnke Powell Invitational on Saturday with a 10.90, tying his mark at last year’s state meet, a time that landed him second overall in 4A.
It’s the fastest time in the conference so far this year.
“I feel pretty good,” Talich said. “I’m just taking it easy to start things out.”
AJ Baustert clocked the sixth-fastest time in 4A in the 100 as well. His 11.19 helped the Broncs to an easy team win in a field of 1, 2 and 3A squads.
“It’s not really about getting team wins at this point in the season,” coach Bret Engdahl said. “We’re just trying to get kids comfortable and in the right positions to have some success.”
Graidin Arnold continued his success in the 100 meter hurdles for the Broncs. His 15.81 in Powell stands as the sixth-best time in 4A as he is prequalified for the state meet.
Charlie Hulbert now has the second-fastest time in 4A in the mile with 4:29.10 as he is locked in for a shot at a state title.
Dillon Brost cleared 13 feet in pole vault to take first as he is already prequalified for the state meet.
Robby Porter tied his best high jump ever in Powell, clearing 6-06 to tie him for the top jump in 4A. That 6-06 mark earned him a second-place finish at state last year.
“We are looking at getting Robby over the 6-08 or even 6-10 mark by the end of the season,” Engdahl said.
It may be a tall task, but Porter appears to be on his way.
“I was already dealing with an ankle injury and I am dealing with a little hip injury,” Porter said. “The ultimate goal is getting to that 6-10 mark. It’s just getting a lot of reps in practice, getting that over the bar motion down, getting better in the air and knowing where you are taking off from.”
Filly Ada Nelson added the 1,600 to her list of state qualifying events on Saturday.
She now has the third-fastest time in 4A with a 5:18.83.
“That was her first time running it and she just blew everyone away,” Engdahl said. “We knew what she could do in the 400 and the 800, so we probably shouldn’t have been too surprised.”
Taylen Stinson cruised to the top spot in the 800 meter run, now sporting the third best time in the state in 4A with a 2:22.10.
Callie Shelton pulled out a tight first-place finish in the 100 meter hurdles, winning by .01 seconds with a 17.44.
Kelsey Pomajzl’s 10-1 in pole vault is the fifth-best mark in 4A as she gears up for state.
Hayley Pearson-Horner finished as the top Filly in the triple jump in fifth and landed eighth in the long jump.
“Triple jump is challenging because it is technical,” Pearson-Horner said. “It requires some skill to understand the timing of the phases and how to execute that. I am still trying to learn everything.”
The Broncs and Fillies will have the opportunity to learn a little more as they headed to the Riverton Invite on Monday.
Results were not available at press time.
They then head to Sheridan on Saturday for the Gary Benson Invite where many of the top teams in the state will be competing.
LA Kohnke Powell Invite
Boys
Teams - 1. Cody, 183.50; 2. Powell, 139.50; 3. Lovell, 99.50; 4. Worland, 71; 5. Burlington, 58; 6. Thermopolis, 40; 7. Rocky Mountain, 38.50; 8. Ten Sleep, 16; 9. Greybull, 14; 10. Meeteetse, 3.
100 meter dash - 1. Luke Talich, 10.90; 3. AJ Baustert, 11.19; 4. Jace Jarrett; 11.50; 10. Logan Class, 11.85; 15. Kash Merritt, 12.04; 26. Christian Dudrick, 12.53; 32. Landon Shulz, 12.89; 44. Aaron Trotter, 13.46; 45. Logan Bogardus, 13.56; 50. Nathaneil Pryor, 14.06; 52. Bryson Laing, 14.22; 54. Owen Foley, 14.37.
200 meter dash - 2. Baustert, 23.05; 3. Jarrett, 23.62; 11. Jacob Ball, 24.47;14. Kaden Clark, 24.47; 15. Sean Gaul, 24.94; 17. Nick Stewart, 25.00; 18. Myles Hensley, 25.33; 22. Dudrick, 25.84; 30. Shulz, 26.83; 32. Aiden Power, 27.13; 43. Pryor, 28.94; 44. Foley, 29.93.
400 meter dash - 7. Isaac Winters, 58.00; 11. Bradley McKenzie, 59.44; 20. Marko Skoric, 1:02.12.
800 meter run - 2. Charlie Hulbert, 2:00.85; 7. David Juergens, 2:10.42; 13. Chase Schubert, 2:18.00.; 18. Skoric, 2:22.43; 21. Parker Laing, 2:23.34; 22. McKenzie, 2:23.98.
1,600 meter run - 1. Hulbert, 4:29.10; 3. Stewart, 4:48.80; 10. Juergerns, 4:59.56; 12. Syrus Bates, 5:05.19; 26 Dohdan Johnson, 5:59.20.
3,200 meter run - 2. Stewart, 10:20.46.
110 meter hurdles - 1. Graidin Arnold, 15.81; 10. Myles Hensley, 19.13.
300 meter hurdles - 9. Aaron Trotter, 51.95.
4x100 meter relay - 1. Cody A (Jarrett, Brost, Baustert, Ben Hogan), 43.53.
4x400 meter relay - 1. Cody A (Baustert, Hogan, Hulbert, Merritt), 3:34.80; 5. Cody B ( Gaul, Shulz, Bates, Juergerns), 3:49.02; 7. Cody C (Schubert, Winters, Stewart, Power), 4:00.29.
High jump - 1. Robby Porter, 6-06; 4. Maddax Ball, 5-08; 6. Parker Laing, 5-08; T8. Jarrett, 5-04; 11. Hogan, 5-04; T12. Bryson Laing, 5-02.
Pole vault - 1. Brost, 13-00; 8. Gaul, 9-00; Nick Stewart, 8-06.
Long jump - 4. Class, 19-07; 6. Jacob Ball, 19-05; 12. Kaden Clark, 17-08.25; 18. Christian Dudrick, 16-07.75; 21. Bryson Laing, 16-00.50.
Triple jump - 4. Maddax Ball, 38-03.25; 10. Dudrick, 35-07.25; 13. Winters, 34-05.
Shot put - 1. Jace Grant, 39-06; 3. Wyatt Barton, 38-10; 12. Royce Lineberger, 32-09; 16. Barrett George, 31-00; 32. Jake Martin, 24-04.
Discus - 1. Class, 135-08; 2. Grant, 126-01; 9. Barton, 104-09; 24. George, 73-05; 25. Lineberger, 73-00.
Girls
Teams - 1. Powell 225.20; 2. Cody, 166; 3. Worland 118.20; 4. Lovell, 55.50; 5. Rocky Mountain, 33; 6. Thermopolis, 22.50; 7. Burlington, 17.20; 8. Greybull, 5.20; 8. Meeteetse, 2.20.
100 meter dash - 4. Allie Broussard, 13.56; 6. Isabelle Paddock, 13.58; 14. Callie Shelton, 14.09; 18. Allison Gee, 14.35; 22. Molly Buckles, 14.43; 26. Aubree George, 14.73; 29. Sydney Simone, 14.93; 33. Cali Holeman; 43. Emilia Median, 15.26; 36. Laura Phillips, 15.54.
200 meter dash - 3. Ada Nelson, 27.44; 9. Keira Jackson, 29.56; 10. Hayley Pearson-HOrner, 29.80; 12. Buckles, 29.93; 13. Kelsey Pomajzl, 30.30; 15. George, 30.49; 22. Hailey Holeman, 31.42; 23. Jaida Brice, 31.87; 24. Median, 32.07.
400 meter run - 5. Jackson, 1:05.40.
800 meter run - 1. Taylen Stinson, 2:22.10; 4. Ava Stafford, 2:29.24; 7. Elisa Wachob, 2:45.74; 8. Sunday Schuh, 2:46.64.
1,600 meter run - 1. Ada Nelson, 5:18.83; 6. Zelma Rudd, 5:42.20; 7. Julia Nelson, 5:46.57; 8. Mersades Jackson, 5:46.58; 9. Kylie Silva, 5:48.87; 10. Schuh, 5:57.13; 14. Wachob, 6:02.96.
100 meter hurdles - 1. Shelton, 17.44; 5. Cali Holeman, 17.98; 9. Isabel Taylor, 18.53; 13. Brice, 19.58; 17. George, 20.09; 22. Samantha Struemke, 21.61; 24. Avante Benedict, 21.84.
300 meter hurdles - 3. Gracie Buck, 51.63; 6. Taylor, 53.93; 7. Cali Holeman, 54.68; 8. Simone, 55.90.
4x400 meter relay - 2. Cody B (Silva, Mersades Jackson, Rudd, Julia Nelson), 4:23.13.
4x800 meter relay - 1. Cody A (Silva, Rudd, Mersades Jackson, Stafford), 10:13.03.
1600 meter sprint medley
1. Cody A (Paddoxk, Broussard, Stinson, Ada Nelson), 4:16.58; 3. Cody B (Taylor, Keira Jackson, Schuh, Julia Nelson), 4:40.74.
High jump - 3. Kenzie Ratcliff, 4-11; 4. Gee, 4-11; 7. Rainey Powell, 4-09; T15. Simone 4-03.
Pole vault - 1. Pomajzl, 10-01; T3. Lauren Seibert, 7-00; T6. Brice, 7-00.
Long jump - 5. Buck, 15-00.75; 7. Gee, 14-10; 8. Pearson-Horner, 14-07.75; 10. Broussard, 14-03.75; 30. Ingrid Anderson, 9-11.
Triple jump - 5. Pearson-Horner, 31-02; 9. Taylor, 28-09.25.
Shot put - 3. Phillips, 34-07.50; 9. Sophia Radakovich, 30-01; 15. Gabby Hooper, 26-05.50; 17 Harper Hawk, 25-03; 21. Ashten Hubbs, 23-10.50; 22. Rylie Nelson, 23-10.
Discus - 3. Phillips, 96-06; 14. Rachel Williams, 76-08; 16. Hawk, 74-07; 24. Hooper, 62-08; 28. Broussard, 59-05. 29. Hubbs, 59-00; 32. Rylie Nelson, 56-01; 39. Benedict, 44-00.
