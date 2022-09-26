One might imagine fatigue could be setting in for the Cody girls swim team after back-to-back swim meets on the road during the weekend.
But with a second-place finish in Lander on Friday and another second-place finish on Saturday in Worland, the Fillies don’t seem to be letting the grueling schedule get to them.
Senior Tara Joyce took the top spot in the 200 free on Friday with Lily Jones, Eliza Spencer and Callie Christiansen clocking lifetime bests.
Kelsey Pomajzl’s 2:19.07 got her qualified for state for the first time this season in the 200.
Pomajzl then went on to qualify in the 500 free as well, but again it was Joyce taking the top spot, beating her own state record by .1 seconds.
“The girls had a really tough week last week with three meets, and we are so proud of them for stepping up and pushing through the fatigue and challenges,” coach Emily Swett said.
Summer LaVigne and Kristen Boysen each swam lifetime bests in the 200 IM, while Presley Bray swam a pair of lifetime bests in the 50 free and 100 butterfly.
Kelly Joyce continued to shine in the 100 breast, taking the top spot with a 1:17.50, four seconds ahead of second place Lander.
Greta Morgenweck started out a huge weekend with a lifetime best in the 100 fly, and Brynn Croft edged dynamic diver Ava Westfall of Rawlins by .35 points to win diving.
On Saturday, Morgenweck and Haven Robbins both qualified in the 500 free.
“It was such an accomplishment to qualify in the 500,” Morgenweck said. “All of my hard work paid off after practicing this race multiple times.”
Elle Ortner also qualified for state in the 200 free, while Tara Joyce set in a new team record with a 2:12.45 in the 200 IM, beating her previous best time by 2.5 seconds.
Bray, Hogan and Brindi Brittain all set lifetime bests in the 200 free, while Madeline Weed shed time off her 500 free to set a lifetime best of 6:53.64.
For the second consecutive meet the 200 free relay team took the top spot.
On Friday it was Louella Cornell, Kelly Joyce, Pomajzl and Tara Joyce taking the honors.
On Saturday Ortner teamed with Pomajzl and Kelly and Tara Joyce to take first.
LaVigne paired up with Pomajzl, Ortner and Tara Joyce to win the 400 free relay as well in Worland
“This mid-season stretch is always the most difficult, but they are still working hard and have such a positive attitude,” Swett said.
That attitude may have been what pushed Morgenweck over the top in the 500 free.
“I loved having my teammates cheer me on,” Morgenweck said. “That’s what pushed me through that tough race.”
The Fillies will get much needed rest this week before hosting Powell on Thursday at the Rec Center.
The Lady Panthers are coming off a win at the Worland Invitational on Saturday, edging the Fillies for the top spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.