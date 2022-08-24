Most 3A football teams that lose five All-State players from the previous season may think they are in a little trouble the following year.
After winning its second consecutive 3A state title in Laramie last year, the Broncs finished the season with nine All-Conference selections and 11 All-State honorees.
Fortunately, however, Cody returns the bulk of those All-State players and sports a host of younger players who have stepped up on the field through camps and practice, and the Broncs appear to be on track for a shot at another state championship.
Most of those losses on the team came from dominant offensive and defensive lines, but it appears the Broncs have been in reload mode instead of rebuild.
Cody led the 3A in rushing, rushing touchdowns, yards per attempt and points last year, and the defensive line was a cinder block wall.
“Our defensive line hasn’t lost a step and they look really good,” coach Matt McFadden said. “Our offensive line is going to be just fine. They have a little work to do to really gel, but they will be fine.”
Anchoring the offensive line and snapping the ball to returning All-Stater Luke Talich will be senior Logan McLeod, stepping into a big role at center.
“He’s been one of my buddies since we came out of the womb,” Talich said. “He is a feisty sucker, so it’s great.”
Joining Talich on the All-State team as juniors and returning this year is Grayson Beaudrie, Remy Broussard, Jace Grant, Matt Nelson and Jack Schroeder.
That is a list of players at every position who helped the Broncs dominate nearly every facet of the game last year on their way to a title.
“I love our skill guys, our wide receiver crew is super deep and fullback is super deep,” McFadden said. “Jack Schroeder will be running the ball, Grayson Beaudrie will be running the ball, Grady McCarten looks really good and Wilkins Radakovich looks good as well.”
The Broncs sport multiple tight ends, corners and have those players who continue to step up on the line to help out the veterans like Grant.
Keegan Hensley, Graidin Arnold, Eric George, Connor Moss and McLeod have already made an impact.
“I think the offensive line is meshing really well,” Grant said. “I think we are getting our timing down, working on our double teams and just sharpening everything up.”
The Broncs are on a 16-game win streak with their last loss coming on Oct. 9, 2020 at Star Valley.
The Broncs used a big second half surge to beat Jackson 41-24 in last year’s state championship game and return the bulk of the stars from that matchup.
Talich finished with three touchdown passes in the title game, and the top five defenders from that contest return.
Schroeder finished with 12 tackles, Beaudrie 10 and Talich nine.
Nelson added eight tackles and three electric interceptions, two for touchdowns.
Broussard also snagged an interception for a score as the Broncs defense pushed Jackson around all game long.
The Broncs have 106 players in uniform this year including 23 seniors, the majority of whom spent the offseason hitting the weight room and hitting summer and fall camps.
“We have some younger kids who are going to step up into some bigger roles,” Talich said. “But we are going to be known for what we are good at, having speed and being physical.”
The Broncs head to Douglas for a scrimmage with the Bearcats and Newcastle on Friday.
The first home game on will be against Riverton on Sept. 2.
The schedule is set up for potentially the biggest 3A contest of the year to end the regular season, as the Broncs head to Powell Oct. 21 for their last game before the playoffs.
“It’s not much pressure, just the normal pressure of every year,” Grant said. “We’re just looking to start fresh. Right now we are 0-0, but we know we have a target on our backs.”
