It didn’t take long for Bronc sprinter Dillon Brost to get in the Cody High School track record book after running his first-ever 1,600 sprint medley relay.
The junior combined with AJ Baustert, Graidin Arnold and anchor Charlie Hulbert to shatter the school record with a 3:37.50, over seven seconds faster than the previous mark, and easily qualify for state at the Dan Hansen Invitational on Saturday in Sheridan.
“We have such a good sprint crew and long distance crew, the combinations for relays are endless,” Brost said. “It’s nice to have your own teammates pushing you as well as the competition from the other schools. It really helps.”
The previous week Brost was part of the 4x100 relay team that also broke a school record.
He also took the top spot in the 100 meter dash and second in pole vault at Sheridan.
“Dillon has always been a fast guy, but was maybe overshadowed by some other guys when he got to high school,” coach Bret Engdahl said. “But he is hitting his junior stride, is just getting faster and stronger and works his tail off in the weight room and in practice.”
After qualifying last week in the 100 dash, senior Luke Talich added the long jump to his state qualifications in his first shot at the event this year. His mark of 21 feet, 10 inches is good enough for third-best in the state.
On the girls side, it was Allie Broussard hitting her stride to take first in the 100 dash and long jump, while Ada Nelson dominated another 800 and 1,600 meter run to take first.
“Allie has been struggling a little bit and it was great to see her put it all together and have an outstanding meet,” Engdahl said. “And Ada is making us have to make some decisions about what to do with her at state. She just started running the mile and has the third-best time in CHS history.”
After Nelson’s success in the sprint, she has been a welcome addition to the distance crew for the Fillies.
“Coach Maggie (Kirkham) trains us all to be able to run the mile, so I thought I would give it a try and I was excited to give it a go,” Nelson said. “I have never thought about the two mile, but I guess I should never say never.”
Laura Phillips finished Saturday with a personal best discus throw of 117-02 to get qualified for state.
The Bronc and Filly ninth and 10th graders all ran JV in Sheridan, with Allison Gee qualifying for state in the 100 dash.
“We’ve had Allison’s sisters all come through here,” Engdahl said. “She is probably the most athletic of the bunch and isn’t performing like a freshman.”
For the Broncs and Fillies who qualify, they will head to Casper on Friday for the 2023 Track Classic hosted by Kelly Walsh.
Competitors have to be in the top nine in the state in field events and top eight in running events to qualify. Around 14 Cody athletes will participate.
The rest of the CHS team will head to Buffalo for the Buffalo Twilight.
Dan Hansen
Invitational
Boys
100 meter dash - 1. Dillon Brost, 11.13; 6. Jace Jarrett, 11.54.
200 meter dash - 5. Ben Hogan, 23.75; 8. Logan Class, 24.21.
400 meter dash - 9. Kash Merritt, 55.01; 15. Cinch Dalton, 1:01.41.
800 meter run - 4. David Juergens, 2:08.04; 5. Riley Nielson, 2:08.47.
1,600 meter run - 1. Charlie Hulbert, 4:35.04.
110 meter hurdles - 2. Graidin Arnold, 16.17.
300 meter hurdles - 1. Arnold, 41.46.; 9. Hogan, 44.24.
1,600 sprint medley - 1. Cody A (AJ Baustert, Brost, Arnold, Hulbert), 3:37.50.
High jump - T3. Maddax Ball, 5-10.
Pole vault - 2. Brost, 12-00; 7. Kaden Clark, 10-06.
Long jump - 1. Luke Talich, 21-10; 3. Logan Class, 19-10.50; 9. Clark, 18-01.50.
Triple jump - 3. Maddax Ball, 37-10.
Shot put - 10. Jace Grant, 38-01; 12. Barrett George, 35-03.75.
Discus - 2. Class, 127-10; 7. Grant, 111-03; 9. George, 109-00.
Girls
100 meter dash - 1. Allie Broussard, 13.03.
200 meter dash - 3. Broussard, 27.51; 9. Hayley Perason-Horner,, 29.37.
800 meter run - 1. Ada Nelson, 2:20.47; 2. Taylen Stinson, 2:25.54; 3. Ava Stafford, 2:28.05.
1,600 meter run - 1. Nelson, 5:08.75; 2. Stinson, 5:15.53; 8. Zelma Rudd, 5:54.77.
3,200 meter run - 5. Rudd, 5:54.77.
4x400 meter relay - 2. Cody A (Stinson, Gracie Buck, Stafford, Ada Nelson), 4:15.43.
4x800 meter relay - 1, Cody A (Mersades Jackson, Sunday Schuh, Stafford, Elisa Wachob), 10:50.83.
High jump - 2. Kenzie Ratcliff, 4-11.
Pole Vault - 4. Hailey Holeman, 9-06; 5. Kelsey Pomajzl, 9-00.
Long jump - 1. Broussard, 16-01.75; 8. Pearson-Horner, 15-00.
Triple jump - 7. Pearson-Horner, 29-06.75.
Shot put - 5. Laura Phillips, 36-00.
Discus - 3. Phillips, 117-02.
